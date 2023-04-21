Last stop, Kings Park: Thomas the Tank braces for emotional exit ... once the Munster job is done

Sharks prop Thomas du Toit said the last two weeks haven't been easy as he prepares to play his last Sharks game at Kings Park.

Du Toit moves to Bath later this year and Saturday's match against Munster will be his last home game in Sharks colours.

Du Toit said Munster did their homework in last week's win against Stormers.

Departing Sharks prop Thomas du Toit said he's been using the last two weeks to process his impending exit at the only professional franchise he's played for in South Africa.

Du Toit, who arrived from the Cape as a teenaged loose-head prop in 2014, will play his last home game at Kings Park, against Munster on Saturday, as the Sharks' URC play-off matches will be on the road.

Upon his arrival in Durban nearly ten years ago, Du Toit, aka The Tank, made the shift to tight-head as a certain Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira was the first-choice loosehead prop at the Sharks at the time. The rest, as they say, is history.

The No 3, 134kg at last weigh in, departs as a seasoned tight-head prop with 13 Bok Tests and a 2019 World Cup winner's medal under his belt.

All good things do eventually come to an end and Du Toit acknowledged the emotional difficulty of parting with surroundings that he's always called home.

READ | Stormers change it up for Benetton battle: Willemse at centre, Roos back in starting XV

The forthright 27-year-old admitted that while nearly a decade of playing his rugby at the Shark Tank in Durban has come to an end, the Sharks still have the significant matter of a crucial match they need to win and one he needs to contribute to.

"Last week, it (the realisation) definitely settled a bit because I realised that a decade spent here is coming to an end," Du Toit said.

"It's a union I've been loyal to for a long time that I've been here, so it's sinking in. I'm definitely emotional, but an exciting time in our lives is waiting.

"On the one hand, it's hurting a little bit, but on the other side, it’s exciting. You're a bit naïve if you don't think about it and work through those emotions.

READ | Kolisi's short Sharks stay over, but incredible memories remain

"It's something I've been processing, but my job is that of a rugby player who needs to play good rugby, so I want to leave this union on a high.

"It's a scenario of leaving the jersey in a better state than one got it. It's a thing that one speaks about, but it's a reality that needs to happen from my side."

The Sharks, whose record this season (played 17: won nine, lost eight) speaks to the inconsistency that has blighted their season, face a Munster side buoyed by a breathtaking win against the Stormers last week.

READ | Leinster's visit shows why embattled SA Rugby needs to fork out more or change salary cap

Du Toit said Graham Rowntree's side did their homework on their hosts last week and it showed throughout the 80 minutes.

"They definitely targeted the Stormers' breakdown and did very well in that department," Du Toit said.

"Their tackle completion was really high, and they had a very good tackle fight, something that made the ball slow for the Stormers.

"Their attacking ball was quick and that was a big part of their improvements while their set-piece functioned well."

The match against Munster kicks off at 18:15.