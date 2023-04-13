Leinster boss happy to have SA teams in URC: 'Hoping it continues for the next 70 or 80 years'

Leinster boss Leo Cullen says the Irish have a lot of respect for South African rugby teams.

Cullen adds he is happy to see the SA franchises ply their trade in the northern hemisphere.

Leinster are in the country for URC games against the Lions and Bulls.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen says he has high regard for South African rugby as his charges prepare for two games in the country.



The URC log-leaders face the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, before tackling the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria the following weekend.

Cullen, whose team is already assured of top spot on the URC standings, says the Irish have "so much respect" for the South African teams.

"I've grown up watching these teams through the Currie Cup and the early days of Super Rugby. This is going to be the first time we'll be playing at Ellis Park, which is such an iconic ground.

"Then it's the same for Loftus Versfeld, which will also be a first for us. The Bulls beat us in the semi-final last year and we have a huge amount of respect for what they've done over many years," Cullen told SA Rugby's official website.

Cullen added that he viewed South Africa as "an amazing country" and he was happy to see SA teams leave Super Rugby to compete in the northern hemisphere.

"In South Africa, rugby is all around you. It's on the front pages and the back pages of the newspapers there. There are not that many countries that have that. It's so steeped in the tradition of the game.

"When you're in South Africa there is that definite sense. People are fascinated by the game because it's all around them.

"That's the thing that's so exciting about the future of the United Rugby Championship. It's some of those battles against the Bulls or the Stormers over time and how they develop.

"You're hoping it will continue not just for the next two or three years, but for the next 70 or 80 years."