2h ago

Share

Leinster boss happy to have SA teams in URC: 'Hoping it continues for the next 70 or 80 years'

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leinster coach Leo Cullen. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Leinster coach Leo Cullen. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • Leinster boss Leo Cullen says the Irish have a lot of respect for South African rugby teams.
  • Cullen adds he is happy to see the SA franchises ply their trade in the northern hemisphere.
  • Leinster are in the country for URC games against the Lions and Bulls.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen says he has high regard for South African rugby as his charges prepare for two games in the country.

READ | Tshituka's 'tricky' red card ban adds loose trio headache for Lions in unlikely chase for URC top 8

The URC log-leaders face the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, before tackling the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria the following weekend.

Cullen, whose team is already assured of top spot on the URC standings, says the Irish have "so much respect" for the South African teams.

"I've grown up watching these teams through the Currie Cup and the early days of Super Rugby. This is going to be the first time we'll be playing at Ellis Park, which is such an iconic ground.

"Then it's the same for Loftus Versfeld, which will also be a first for us. The Bulls beat us in the semi-final last year and we have a huge amount of respect for what they've done over many years," Cullen told SA Rugby's official website.

Cullen added that he viewed South Africa as "an amazing country" and he was happy to see SA teams leave Super Rugby to compete in the northern hemisphere.

"In South Africa, rugby is all around you. It's on the front pages and the back pages of the newspapers there. There are not that many countries that have that. It's so steeped in the tradition of the game.

"When you're in South Africa there is that definite sense. People are fascinated by the game because it's all around them.

"That's the thing that's so exciting about the future of the United Rugby Championship. It's some of those battles against the Bulls or the Stormers over time and how they develop.

"You're hoping it will continue not just for the next two or three years, but for the next 70 or 80 years."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
leinsterurcleo cullenherman mostertrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 14 Apr 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Dragons
Dragons
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 25 Mar 23
Ulster
Ulster 32
Bulls
Bulls 23
Sat 25 Mar 23
Munster
Munster 26
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 38
Sat 25 Mar 23
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 32
Sharks
Sharks 20
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23101.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo