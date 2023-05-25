55m ago

Share

Leinster hooker bags URC Players' Player of the Season accolade

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leinster's Dan Sheehan scores against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Leinster's Dan Sheehan scores against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
  • Leinster's Dan Sheehan has walked away with the URC Players' Player of the Season accolade.
  • URC captains and vice-captain vote for this prestigious award.
  • Sheehan was also instrumental in Ireland's Grand Slam success in the Six Nations.

Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan has scooped the URC Players' Player of the Season award for 2022/23.

The award is voted for by URC captains and vice-captains and the 24-year-old came out on top in a poll which was conducted at the end of the regular campaign.

READ | SA's Franco Smith scoops URC Coach of the Season accolade

It's the second time Sheehan has been recognised in the URC Awards, having secured a place in the Elite XV, pipping Top Try Scorer Tom Stewart to the hooker position.

The award will be some consolation for Sheehan after his Leinster side suffered heartbreak over the past few weeks by losing the URC semi-final to Munster (16-15) and the Champions Cup final to La Rochelle (27-26). He scored a brace of tries in last weekend's agonising defeat to the French club in Dublin.

In the URC regular season where Leinster dominated, Sheehan scored eight tries with only team-mate Rob Russell (10) registering more.

In scoring four tries in the 42-10 Round 2 win over Benetton in Dublin, including a 28-minute hat-trick, Sheehan equalled the URC record number by an individual in a game - becoming the eighth player, and first from Leinster, to achieve that feat.

Sheehan has been capped 17 times by Ireland and was part of the team which registered an historic tour success against New Zealand last year.

In addition, he went over twice as Ireland clinched the Six Nations Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time with a 29-16 bonus-point victory over 14-man England in March.

Sheenan was also nominated for the Men's XVs Players' Player of the Year and Men's Young Player of the Year in the Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

URC Awards 2022/23 winners:

Top Try Scorer: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Tackle Machine: John Hodnett (Munster)

Turnover King: Thomas Young (Cardiff Rugby)

Elite XV: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Daniel du Plessis (Stormers), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Grant Williams (Sharks), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Federico Ruzza (Benetton), Niall Murray (Connacht), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Fans' Player of the Season: Manie Libbok (Stormers)

Try of the season: Joaquin Riera (Benetton against Sharks, Round 17)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Johan Goosen (Bulls)

Ironman: Quan Horn (Lions)

Coach of the Season: Franco Smith (Glasgow Warriors)

Players' Player of the Season: Dan Sheehan (Leinster)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
leinsterurcdan sheehanherman mostertrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 27 May 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Munster
Munster
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 13 May 23
Leinster
Leinster 15
Munster
Munster 16
Sat 13 May 23
Stormers
Stormers 43
Connacht
Connacht 25
Sat 06 May 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 5
Munster
Munster 14
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo