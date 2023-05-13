Libbok dazzles as Stormers down plucky Connacht to reach back-to-back URC finals

The Stormers booked their spot in the URC final after a 43-25 win over Irish side Connacht.

The Stormers booked their spot in the URC final for the second consecutive year after beating a plucky Connacht 43-25 in Cape Town on Saturday.

It was a slow start by the defending champions as they trailed 8-0 early in the game. But with flyhalf Manie Libbok producing another stunning performance, the Stormers eventually ran in six tries in front of a packed Cape Town Stadium (47 201 official attendance).

As was the case against the Bulls last week, Libbok was sublime. The Bok pivot scored two tries in a personal haul of 23 points.

But Connacht deserve credit as the final scoreline somewhat flattered the home side. The Stormers only led 31-25 with five minutes remaining before two late tries by replacement forward Marcel Theunissen and centre Ruhan Nel settled matters.

Connacht, who upset Ulster away from home last week, can hold their heads high as they themselves ran in four tries in a never-say-die attitude.

Stormers caught napping early on

It was all Connacht in the opening exchanges. After earning a scrum penalty in the third minute, flyhalf Jack Carty put the Irish side 3-0 up.

Uncharacteristic errors from the Stormers saw them pegged back in their own half and there was more danger in the 10th minute when Libbok and Damian Willemse both fumbled the ball as they looked to clear close to their own tryline.

After relentless pressure near the Stormers line, Connacht winger Mack Hansen went over for the game's first score in the corner in the 13th minute.

The Stormers, though, quickly found their groove and hit back when winger Angelo Davids went over near the corner after spectacularly taking a cross-kick from Libbok.

Suddenly, the momentum had shifted and the Stormers went ahead for the first time in the 25th minute when Libbok slotted a relatively straightforward penalty attempt (10-8).

Libbok then rounded off a brilliant team try in the 28th minute. The move was started by the flyhalf when he ran from deep inside his own 22m area. Centre Dan du Plessis took a quick lineout throw before making a stunning break. He offloaded to scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who in turn passed to Libbok, who darted over under the posts.

A couple of minutes later Libbok was in again. This time it was winger Davids who burst through after a lineout before offloading to his flyhalf who celebrated in style (24-8).

Connacht scored just before the break through flanker Conor Oliver. It was set up by a brilliant break from inside his own half by centre Tom Farrell.

Carty should have slotted the easy conversion but was timed out, according to referee Mike Adamson.

This saw the Stormers go into half-time with a 24-13 lead.

A lull to start second stanza

If the first half was action-packed, the opening exchanges of the second stanza proved rather dull.

It was only in the 58th minute that Connacht broke the deadlock when flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton went over after a period of concerted pressure.

Carty's conversion meant Connacht went into the final quarter trailing only 24-20.

But the Stormers sparked into action when replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet rounded off another great team try that was started well inside their own half. Du Plessis threw a long pass to midfield partner Ruhan Nel, who made an impressive break before off-loading to winger Leolin Zas, who passed back in-field to De Wet.

Libbk's conversion put the hosts 31-20 up with 14 minutes remaining.

Libbok missed a long-range shot in the 72nd minute - his first miss of the game - and soon afterwards, the Stormers were under pressure after a brilliant 50-22 kick by Carty.

The visitors then rounded off a try in the corner by replacement winger Byron Ralston.

Carty missed the conversion but Connacht were only trailing 31-25 with five minutes remaining.

But the game was put to bed when Stormers replacement loose forward Marcel Theunissen went over. It came after Connacht made a terrible hash of a high ball, allowing Hacjivah Dayimani to pounce. He was stopped just short, but Theunissen barged over soon afterwards.

Libbok missed the conversion, but the game was safe with the Stormers leading 36-25 with less than two minutes remaining.

The game ended in style when Dayimani collected another clever cross-kick from Libbok, before setting Nel away for a score. Dayimani's back-flip offload to Nel had the crowd in raptures and it will go down as one of the tries of the season.

Libbok converted to secure a 43-25 victory.

The Stormers will now hope Munster upset Leinster in the later semi-final in order to get another final at Cape Town Stadium.

Scorers:

Stormers

Tries: Angelo Davids, Manie Libbok (2), Paul de Wet, Marcel Theunissen, Ruhan Nel

Conversions: Libbok (5)

Penalty: Libbok

Connacht

Try: Mack Hansen, Conor Oliver, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Byron Ralston

Conversion: Jack Carty

Penalty: Carty



