Light in the gloom: Introspective Stormers believe they belong despite Clermont setback

While the Stormers will carry out some introspection, they believe there are reasons for optimism after their Champions Cup debut ended in defeat against Clermont.

Coach John Dobson argues the way the team dominated the first half and felt disappointed at not winning is a sign that they belong with the top dogs.

Defence was a major problem for the Capetonians, especially in the second half.

The Stormers made no excuses for a humbling debut in the European Champions Cup, culminating in a 14-24 loss to Clermont, but, encouragingly, realised that a defeat doesn't mean they can't compete in this competition.



Indeed, for the first 40 minutes of the contest, John Dobson's troops displayed many of the qualities that led them to last season's inaugural URC title, controlling proceedings well to lead 14-3 at halftime.

The turnaround, however, was pronounced as Clermont's radical change in tactics, as well as their execution, which caught the Stormers off-guard.

Ironically, that's actually a positive thing.

"This is the epicentre of French rugby with an amazing record and history and the truth is we feel helluva disappointed that we didn't win," said Dobson.

"That shows we are at the top table where we want to be. We now know a bit better what it will take to win European games and theoretically our next three games shouldn't be as hard as we've just been through, so that's reason for optimism."

But the implosion in the second half warrants strong introspection.

"There were obvious mistakes, the knock-ons in our 22 and kicks going out directly. That's one element," said the Stormers mentor.

"Where we were also poor is that we were imperious at the contestables in the first half and then simply weren't in the second. Critically, we got softer wider on defence.

"Normally we're known as a team that can really make reads and fly off the line to cut off runners. They got too easy to our 15s and once they get the ball to your two 15s, your forwards are on the back foot in the middle field trying to stay on-side. That was really poor.

"We didn't see a Ruhan Nel, Paul de Wet or Herschel Jantjies type read on defence. Clermont took those yards and we were nervy with the intelligent kicking game."

Skipper Steven Kitshoff, who was one of the Stormers' more solid performers, echoed that sentiment.

"It's a completely different style and approach that put us under pressure. We struggled to execute and have to take a hard look at ourselves to come up with solutions," said the Bok prop.

"In the 2nd half, we were exposed to the intelligent kicking game and English Premiership teams should do that too, so our ability to win back the ball and set up an exit run from there will be crucial.

"There's nothing wrong with our defensive system it's just the bravery that wasn't shown. Guys that generally make great defensive reads slacked off in this game. It's a big step-up."

While Dobson hailed some "exceptional" performances, notably from Deon Fourie, there are injury concerns among his second rowers and loose forwards.

Rookie lock Gary Porter soldiered on with a broken rib before being sent to hospital after the game, while Ernst van Rhyn went off early with a suspected knee injury.

The Stormers are back at home for their meeting with London Irish on Saturday.



