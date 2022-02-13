Lions coaches hurting after another loss, but Kriel insists players also to blame

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen admits he and his lieutenants are feeling the pinch from a recent string of poor results.

He says they are working really hard to get their URC campaign back on track and aren't oblivious to various flaws.

But skipper Jaco Kriel believes the nature of the Lions' errors means it's actually the players that are putting pressure on their coaches.

The Lions' now familiar subterranean placing on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log means team management, notably head coach Ivan van Rooyen, are starting to feel the pinch.

Saturday's 32-10 loss to the Stormers at home is their fourth in a row, leaving them languishing in 14th position and renewed questions over the 39-year-old's position, especially after a revamped backroom staff - including experienced men in Ricardo Loubscher and Albert van den Berg - was brought in last year for the current campaign.

To his credit, Van Rooyen didn't shy away from confronting the issue.

"We operate in a results-driven environment. Whether you win or lose, there's always going to be pressure," he said.

"It's only logical that after four successive losses the pressure gets heaped on you further. However, with the exception of the first game against the Bulls, we've felt there have been enough positives in the other matches to build on. We can get a lot better."

In mitigation, the fact that Van Rooyen and his new lieutenants only started operating as a unit three weeks before the commencement of the URC season would suggest that harbouring too lofty expectations would be a tad unrealistic.

Yet the Lions mentor believes even that can't be used as an excuse.

"We're almost seven months into our new coaching structure and it's our focus and responsibility to make the gap between expectation and actual output as narrow as possible," said Van Rooyen.

"Are we going into coaches' meetings despondent? Definitely not, but we're not blind to our failings. We know there are errors that keep getting repeated, be it skill or pressure driven. I can assure you we're working really hard on them.

"Sometimes, all you need is a lucky break. One interception to stick or a holding on penalty to swing the momentum and get your confidence back."

However, the litany of basic errors that have undermined the Lions over the past month provides ammunition that the blame for the poor results surely can't just rest on the shoulders of Van Rooyen and co.

"I believe that we, as a group of senior players, have to support the coaching staff," said skipper and flanker Jaco Kriel.

"The last thing you need is a rift between coaches and players. That's definitely not the case in our camp at the moment, we're still enjoying working with each other.

"It's important for us to remember that we have a lot of youngsters in our group and we don't want them creeping into their shells. We'll take their pressure on us but it's important for the rookies to learn from experience."

Following his hard words a fortnight ago about the "heart and attitude" of his team-mates, Kriel once again intimated a few members of the squad share a significant chunk of blame for the current on-field malaise.

"Some of the errors we're making boil down to personal responsibility," he said.

"We're putting our coaches under enormous pressure. They can't teach you not to knock on possession and catch a lineout ball. That's where we need to be accountable."