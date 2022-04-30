Lions end home run in URC on a high note with victory over gallant Benetton

Call it celebrating mediocrity, but the Lions' 37-29 triumph over Benetton at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon should be regarded as one of the minor miracles of the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

A record of 7 wins from 15 starts - the men from Doornfontein conclude their season against the Dragons in Newport on May 22 - doesn't exactly make for compelling reading though its a haul that should be taken into perspective.

In the 24 years they played Super Rugby (including the cursed Cats jersey), they only managed 7 or more victories in 8 of those seasons.

Saddled with a new coaching group that barely had a month to prepare for a European campaign and boasting a talented squad that lacks proven top-class players, the Lions shouldn't be too despondent.

This performance, however, was a microcosm of their adventure this year.

By all accounts, Ivan van Rooyen's charges are a team capable of producing attacking, effective rugby; harness a generally strong scrum well; and defend well when they are switched on.

Those moments are interspersed by a sometimes complete lack of accuracy at the breakdowns and an alarming penchant for switching off and lacking discipline.

In other words, they're some way off from being a coherent package, let alone a complete one.

The Lions had started so well in the first quarter, monopolising possession and putting their opponents under severe pressure.

They had an opening try from lock Ruben Schoeman - dotting down from a maul - and a penalty from the prone pivot Jordan Hendrikse to show for that dominance, before going to sleep completely.

Hendrikse was shown a yellow card for making a tackle from an off-side position when former Cheetahs hero Rhyno Smith cleverly took a 5m tap and scored.

Benetton blindsider Manuel Zuliani then burst through from an angle before timing his scoring pass perfectly for centre Fillipo Drago and Smith was on hand finish off his brace after Lions halfback Morne van den Berg's ill-advised tap from an attacking position led to a complete turnaround for the Italians.

From a comfortable position, the Lions suddenly found themselves 8-22 down.

The nippy Van den Berg redeemed himself when he burst over from close range on the stroke of half-time, granting the hosts a precious sniff.

They duly exploited that immediately after the resumption, second rower Reinhardt Nothnagel wriggling away from a maul to free up midfielder and captain Burger Odendaal, who made good metres before unleashing winger Edwill van der Merwe.

Zuliani was then handed a yellow card for a tip tackle, allowing the Lions to make things safe.

Some nice handling gave returning wing Stean Pienaar the opportunity to score, which was just as well as a static and disjointed maul almost saw the Lions blow the chance.

Hendrikse then completed a decent personal perfomance by jinxing over after the Lions again worked their way into Benetton's red zone.

To their credit, the Italians couldn't be faulted for their perseverance at altitude and were rewarded with a bonus point try for No 8 Lorenzo Cannonne.

Scorers:



Lions - 37 (15)

Tries: Ruben Schoeman, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Stean Pienaar, Jordan Hendrikse

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (3)

Penalties: Hendrikse (2)

Benetton - 29 (22)



Tries: Rhyno Smith (2), Fillipo Drago, Lorenzo Cannone

Conversions: Smith (3)

Drop goal: Tomas Albornoz