Lions full of character, but too 'frantic' at home, says coach after Ulster heartbreak

Ivan van Rooyen says the Lions are too "frantic" when playing home matches.

The men from Johannesburg were beaten at Ellis Park on Saturday, going down 39-37 to Ulster.

They have shown immense improvement this season and, despite the result, are in fifth place on the URC table.

It was the Lions' first home game since their 31-15 loss to the Bulls on the opening weekend of the season, and since then, they have been hugely impressive by winning all three of their European tour matches against Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

There were further signs on Saturday, in 30-degree heat, that this Lions side is vastly improved from the one that finished 12th on the 2021/22 United Rugby Championship log, but basic errors at crucial times ultimately cost them.

A seven-minute period on either side of half-time saw the Lions concede three tries and give away a yellow card, and while they somehow found a way to fight back from the resulting 18-point deficit that followed, they left themselves with too much to do.

"I think we really worked hard and showed great character every time to come back, but we just gave it away too easily," said Van Rooyen after the match.

"There were one or two crucial errors ... we just felt we gave it to them really easily. Good character, but we weren't clinical and a little bit sloppy.

"There were glimpses of what we can do against a very good Ulster team. It's just about putting it consistently together."

Van Rooyen said finding the composure his side displayed on tour would be one of the biggest work-ons before next weekend's clash against Glasgow, also at home.

"I almost feel that we're a little bit frantic at home," he said.

"Overseas, you're almost a little bit calmer and you have to build the innings otherwise you aren't going to be in the contest. Against the Bulls, and today, it just felt like we wanted to overpower them from minute one instead of building it gradually. That's part of the review process from our side in how to apply pressure so that in minute 60 or 70, the dam wall breaks.

"It's like everyone is helter-skelter when instead of being calm, knowing the plan and executing. I felt overseas, that was one of our strong points where we took a step back, a deep breath and then went onto the next thing."

Still, Van Rooyen is largely satisfied with where his charges are presently.

"I think for the spectators, it was an unbelievable game to watch," he said.

"We feel as a team that we're really in a good space in terms of role clarity, expectation and working for each other.

"I think the character is really strong in the team currently, and if it wasn't we wouldn't have got the three results overseas and you wouldn't have seen the fight back today."

