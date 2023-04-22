Lions give Jaco Kriel fitting send-off with 50-point clouting of winless Zebre

At Loftus Versfeld

The Lions finished their mixed United Rugby Championship campaign on a high note with a 50-35 win against Zebre on Saturday afternoon.

The game was Jaco Kriel's last professional game for the Lions and capped it with a try to close off what has been a stunning career.

Zebre were consigned to their 18th defeat and finished the URC season in rock bottom and winless.

The 33-year-old Kriel, born in Standerton, even had the honour of scoring in his final professional game as his body has finally given up on him.

He's written so many cheques his body has cashed for the franchise, but they increasingly bounced, something that reflected in the team's results in the past two seasons.

However, Kriel, who was capped 11 times for the Boks between 2016 and 2017 during Allister Coetzee's difficult stewardship, will at least remember this occasion fondly.

It also gave what was a meaningless fixture some context, with the Lions giving the winless Zebre an 18th consecutive defeat this season while collecting the ninth victory of a campaign that promised so much.

Yet in true Lions fashion, it delivered so little.

The game had all the makings of an end-of-season game with nothing to be gained for both teams.

Having flushed away what remained of their quarterfinal chances when they lost to a third-string Leinster side, the Lions at least looked like they were enjoying the rare occasion of a home game at Loftus.

The ground was as empty for the Lions game as it was for the Bulls encounter against the selfsame Zebre at Ellis Park last week, but there was as much entertainment.

However, where the Bulls offered a lot in defence, these two teams were happy to trade tries like two heavyweight boxers landing punches.

There were eight of them alone in the first half, with Zebre winger Simone Gesi rolling on a hat-trick after scoring the game's first try in the first minute.

He shocked the Lions into life with that score, with Sanele Nohamba and Edwill van der Merwe both dotting down in the 10th and 16th minutes to give the Lions the lead.

Gesi then responded with his second try in the 28th and after Kriel scored in the 32nd minute, Gesi completed his hat-trick in the 35th minute to give the guests a 22-19 lead.

This was tantamount to standing on the Lions' tail, who were pained sufficiently to roar back through tries from Van der Merwe (38th) and Quan Horn (40th), earning the Lions a decent half-time buffer.

They made better use of that advantage, along with their edge in physicality and the thin highveld air to score three tries through Nohamba (49th), Andries Coetzee (59th), and Rynhardt Rijnsburger to take their total past 50.

Zebre didn't fold like deck chairs as they did last week and scored two well-worked tries through replacement back Jacopo Trulla (68th) and Juan Pitinari (72nd) to add further respectability to the Italians' score.

As with most fruitless fixtures, the game descended into nothingness in the last five minutes before the last rites were not only administered on the team's rather taxing seasons, but Kriel's stellar career.

Lions 50 (31)

Tries: Sanele Nohamba (2), Edwill van der Merwe (2), Jaco Kriel, Quan Horn, Andries Coetzee, Rynhardt Rijnsburger

Conversions: Nohamba (5)

Zebre 35 (22)

Try: Simone Gesi (3), Jacopo Trulla, Juan Pitinari

Penalty: Tiff Eden

Conversions: Eden (2)