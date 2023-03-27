Lions hail Manny Rass' Benetton heroics as he begins to justify 'Lukhanyo Am-esque' tag

Manny Rass has for years been seen as a Lukhanyo Am-type player by his respective coaches, but consistency has been an issue.

The 24-year-old Lions centre has had his trials since becoming a player at senior-level, though a superb showing in the win over Benetton could signal his potential being realised.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen and skipper Marius Louw both hailed Rass' character and skill in delivering a match-winning performance.

Before joining Johan Ackermann in Japan back in mid-2020, Neil de Bruin - the Lions' former assistant coach and son of Swys - made an eye-catching observation: he believed the franchise had a Lukhanyo Am-esque presence in Manny Rass.



It was a bold claim, to say the least.

Rass' pedigree at junior level was never in doubt. He starred in a Paarl Boys' High backline that also featured Lions teammate Gianni Lombard, won various age-group titles with the Johannesburg franchise, and was a Junior Springbok at the 2018 World Championship.

Yet, his introduction to senior rugby over the past three years has been tough and, except for signs that he is an excellent defensive organiser in the mould of the Springbok talisman, his attacking talents and overall consistency were muted.

However, over the last few weeks, Rass has filled the void left by the gifted Henco van Wyk superbly.

On Saturday, he delivered the type of all-round performance in a stirring Lions comeback victory over Benetton that suggested De Bruin's judgement is as astute as his father's.

In fact, so gutsy and confident was the 24-year-old midfielder that he delivered the audacious blow to the hosts that secured a thrilling 32-28 win in Treviso.

With the Lions smelling blood - they had scored two tries in two minutes beforehand - but stifled in their latest attacking incursion in the 68th minute, Rass and Lombard took the brave decision of calling a set-play when other teams might have just continued to wing their assault.

Lombard made a switch pass and Rass cheekily changed direction to the left and back into the Benetton traffic, running diagonally before throwing a dummy and gliding past two defenders to sublimely set up Emmanuel Tshituka, another emerging star, for his second try.

As significant as that moment of brilliance was in the context of the game, it also might be noteworthy in Rass' career.

"He's a superb player," raved Marius Louw, the Lions skipper and Rass' midfield partner.

"He's not the biggest player (at 1.75m and 86kg), but he's tungsten tough. Manny's got very good feet and brilliant skills."

While not remotely taking credit for his resurgence, Louw revealed that he actually had a chat with his teammate after being afforded his latest opportunity to stake his claim.

"I told him the other day how much I back him and how proud I was of the type of rugby he's been playing over recent weeks. I believe you can see the fruits of that on the field," he said.

"That was a moment of brilliance from Manny and the bonus is that the guys around him feed off it. We really try to encourage such initiative and hats off to him for doing so."

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen has been working with Rass for the best part of five years and pointed out that sometimes pedigreed youngsters need to experience a bumpy ride to fulfil their true potential.

"We tend to expect guys like Manny to make an immediate impact at senior level, but that's not always the case. He's definitely had his trials," he said.

"Manny was picked at 20 already, so when guys like him reach 24 it feels as if they've been playing for ages already. Manny has built up a steady collection of caps, but if you talk to him now, he'll admit that things are probably only now falling into place for him at senior level, in terms of combining game-time with consistent performances.

"He's an unbelievable guy with a great character. He works hard on his circus act and skill. He packs a punch. Manny's reputation has always centred around being a very good defensive player, but he's finding his feet now in all the other facets too, particularly his decision-making.

"He and Marius are starting to deliver gold for us in the midfield."

Rass' energetic and classy showing was emblematic of the call Van Rooyen and co made to the players after a lacklustre first-half on Saturday.

They had fallen behind 10-21 and saw that gap widen to 13-28 before delivering a three-try blitzkrieg in seven minutes that turned the game on its head.

"We haven't been a team that's started slow this season, to be honest. So, when we came in at half-time, we told each other to pick up the intensity and back the calls we're making," said Louw.

"We executed, we were present in the moment and that made the difference."