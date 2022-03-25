Lions' home resurgence continues with Ospreys crushing

The Lions are making the most of their home ground advantage in the United Rugby Championship, this time beating the Ospreys 45-15 on Friday.

It was their third consecutive URC win at Ellis Park as they continue to bank on the altitude advantage.

The Lions' success means SA teams have now won nine consecutive URC matches against European opposition at home.

The Lions' home resurgence in the United Rugby Championship continued unabated when they crushed Welsh side Ospreys 45-15 at Ellis Park on Friday evening.

The chilly weather didn't quite allow fans to take advantage of the amended regulations that allowed for 50 percent of stadiums to be occupied.

What they were gifted was another workmanlike performance that saw the hosts collect a third consecutive home win and their fifth overall of the season.

United Rugby Championship Log

They've seen off two Welsh sides at home while also collecting the crucial scalp of Irish giants Munster as they move further away from the foot of the table.

They had their forwards to thank. Even though Ospreys had Welsh internationals Nicky Smith, Bradley Davies and Dan Lydiate in their pack, the home side more than held its own.

There were hairy moments at scrum time where the Lions were shoved everywhere but had a distinct advantage in the midfield that drove home any opportunity that came their way.

Burger Odendaal and Wandisile Simelane were key to the Lions in their respective ways, with the former's physicality being complemented by the latter's much-improved distribution and pace when hitting a gap.

Odendaal had a hand in the Lions' two first-half tries scored by Rabz Maxwane in the 11th-minute and Morne van den Berg in the 38th as the visitors failed to cope with his direct running lines.

The visitors crossed the whitewash twice in the second half through scrumhalf Rhys Webb in the 50th-minute and through outside centre Michael Collins, who intercepted Manuel Rass's pass 14 minutes later.

The rest of the half belonged to the Lions and as soon as Francke Horn crashed over the 44th-minute to give the Lions a 21-3 lead, it was always going to be difficult for the visitors to fight back.

Twelve minutes later, Van den Berg sealed his brace when Simelane broke the line and put him through to score.

That was followed up by Rass making up for his mistake by worming his way over the line in the 68th-minute.

The Lions though weren't done as 71st and 78th-minute touchdowns from Edwill van der Merwe and Andre Warner put the stamp on an commanding second half display.

Scorers:

Lions: (14) 45

Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Morne van den Berg (2), Francke Horn, Manuel Rass, Edwill van der Merwe, Andre Warner

Conversions: Jordan Hendrickse (5)

Ospreys: (3) 15

Tries: Rhys Webb, Michael Collins

Conversion: Josh Thomas

Penalty: Thomas