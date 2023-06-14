1h ago

Lions lock in promising quartet ahead of new URC season

Herman Mostert
Richard Kriel scores a try for Zebre during their URC clash against the Bulls at Ellis Park on 15 April 2023. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
The Lions have announced four new signings ahead of the 2023/24 URC season.

Utility back Richard Kriel and centre Erich Cronje have agreed to return to South Africa after both played for Italian outfit Zebre.

Kriel, 22, is the younger brother of Bulls utility back David Kriel.

Cronje, 26, played for Zebre from 2021 having previously represented the Pumas, Southern Kings and Blue Bulls XV.

The Johannesburg franchise also announced deals with Griquas playmaker Zander du Plessis and Cheetahs tighthead prop Conraad van Vuuren.

Du Plessis, 23, played for the Lions on loan last season and will provide depth at flyhalf, fullback and centre.

Van Vuuren, 27, has been on the Cheetahs' books since 2020. He previously played for the Sunwolves and Bulls.


