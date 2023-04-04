1h ago

Lions loosie Tshituka to miss Challenge Cup quarter-final after copping World Rugby ban

Herman Mostert
  • Lions loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka has received a three-week ban for foul play.
  • Tshituka received a red card for a dangerous fend while on a rampaging run against Racing 92.
  • He'll miss this Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

Lions loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka will miss Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Glasgow Warriors after being suspended for foul play.

Tshituka was sent off in the Lions' 51-28 home win over Racing 92 when he struck the visiting team's fullback Louis Dupichot with his forearm.

Tshituka was found be in contravention of Law 9.11: Reckless or dangerous play - leading with the elbow or forearm.

Under World Rugby's sanctions for foul play, Law 9.11 carries the following sanction entry points - Low end: 2 weeks; mid-range: 6 weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

The independent disciplinary committee comprised of Samantha Hillas (England, chair), Mitchell Read (England) and Yannick Jauzion (France). The panel heard submissions via video conference from Tshituka, his legal representative Marius Botha, Lions team manager Tracy van Ginkel, and EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 01: Emmanuel Ts
Emmanuel Tshituka of the Lions apologises to Louis Dupichot of Racing 92. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

The committee upheld the red card decision, determining that Tshituka had been guilty of a reckless act of foul play.

They determined that the offence was at the mid-range of World Rugby's sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

However, due to Tshituka's clean disciplinary record and his timely apology to Dupichot, the committee reduced the sanction by three weeks.

Tshituka will be free to play on Monday, 24 April. However, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby coaching intervention, he will be free to play a week earlier (17 April).

Both Tshituka and the EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.


