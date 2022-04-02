United Rugby Championship

1h ago

Lions make it four in a row as they edge Edinburgh in URC clash

Vincent Tshituka. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Vincent Tshituka. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Lions have made it four home wins out of four when they beat Edinburgh in a hard-fought United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions ran out 15-9 winners after trailing the visitors 5-6 at half-time.

The home side ran in two tries thanks to flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and flanker Vincent Tshituka, while Hendrikse kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Their defence, which has been a hallmark of their winning run at home once again was impressive, with Edinburgh's points coming from the two penalties from Emiliano Boffelli and a drop goal by Henry Immelman.

Scorers

Lions: (5) 15

Tries: Jordan Hendrikse, Vincent Tshituka

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse

Penalties: Jordan Hendrikse

Edinburgh (6) 9 

Penalties: Emiliano Boffelli (2)

Drop goal: Henry Immelman

