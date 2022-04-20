Lions purr with pride as they re-sign 'spine' of backline: 'We're so happy to have them'

Lions backs coach Ricardo Loubscher is "happy to have" two gifted halfbacks in Morne van den Berg and Jordan Hendrikse as his backline talismans.

Encouragingly, the two players are also content with how the franchise will be managing them by signing contract extensions last week.

But Loubscher notes that while the duo could easily ride on the back of their talent, they're really hard workers.

The cornerstones of the the Lions' future in the United Rugby Championship (URC) are also the two hardest working players in the squad.

It's little wonder then that the contract extensions handed to the halfback pairing of Morne "Krappie" van den Berg and Jordan Hendrikse last week has been met with much excitement at Ellis Park.

As the Lions' campaign winds down - commencing with a meeting with Glasgow Warriors at home on Saturday - the hope is now that the dynamic duo celebrate their longer stay in Doornfontein with performances that will not only add respectability to the current campaign but lay a platform for 2022/23.

The 24-year-old Van den Berg in particular has raised his game significantly since becoming the first-choice No 9 in the squad.

"In the past four games or so, it's all been about alignment between 'Krappie', Jordan and (20-year-old fullback) Quan Horn," said Ricardo Loubscher, the Lions' backs and skills coach.

"Those three men, to be honest, are already the spine of our backline. They're still young and they're learning, but I think what we're doing right is just getting the basic understanding right."

That means just keeping things simple.

"It's just the little things, like understanding what's associated with quick ball versus slower ball and how to make decisions based on that," said Loubscher.

"Also, we just want that trio to bring their strengths to the game. We've seen that they bring a lot of excitement and energy on attack."

With Sanele Nohamba - who's yet to be officially unveiled as the Lions' newest signing but started training with his new team-mates this week - swelling the ranks of fine halfbacks, there's cause for optimism.

"We as coaches are really happy to have them. There was obviously a lot to be learnt from the defeat against the Sharks (two weeks ago), but what's really pleasing is that they're using their opportunities," said Loubscher.

"A guy like 'Krappie' came in and made his first start in a while and really grabbed his chance. He's probably one of the hardest working players in our squad. It's a great example to set."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:05.



