Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Lions celebrations after a try from Marius Louw (middle). (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
  • Lions assistant coach Jaque Fourie says they have turned recent negative reports into positive results on the field.
  • Off-field controversy erupted a few months back after a leaked MyPlayers player survey in which some managers scored poorly.
  • However, in that period, the Lions beat Glasgow, the Bulls, Benetton and Racing 92, reaching the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in the process.

The Lions have risen above off-field controversy to string together some of their best rugby displays and results, possibly since Swys de Bruin and Johan Ackermann took them to three Super Rugby finals.

Reports have been rife of a mutinous atmosphere at Ellis Park after a leaked MyPlayers player survey in which head coach Ivan "Cash" van Rooyen and operations and contract manager Tracy van Ginkel scored poorly.

There were also reports that Lions CEO and former Springbok head coach Rudolf Straeuli constantly interfered in team selection and game plans.

During that time, however, the Lions beat the Glasgow Warriors at home, the Bulls at Loftus, and Benetton in Italy, and stunned Racing 92 in the Challenge Cup last 16 on Saturday.

Backs coach Jaque Fourie said they turned the negative reports into positive results on the field.


"That actually helped us in a positive way," said Fourie.

"I don’t look too much at the stuff happening off the field. Our focus is to work on the rugby with the players.

"After all the stuff came out, we rallied together and said, 'Listen guys, it can go one way, or we can stand together and start performing'.

"A week before we played Glasgow, we said we are going to pull off all the shackles and start playing and we’ve got nothing to lose.

"The guys have played with much more freedom in the last four games we’ve played and enjoying themselves."

The Lions face Glasgow in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in Scotland on Saturday (21:00 kick-off) with a genuine chance of causing another shock.

One of their key players, who was instrumental in the Racing 92 and Bulls victories, Sanele Nohamba, said the men from Johannesburg used a now-famous Rassie Erasmus adage to keep themselves going.

"We just kept the main thing as the main thing, which was to play rugby as players and for the coaches to coach," the scrumhalf said.

"That was the emphasis. The people behind closed doors would sort out whatever was happening.

"Our main point was to focus on performing and the rest of it would fall into place."


