Lions rue butterfingers and a poor ref decision in scrappy defeat to Glasgow

The Lions were left to rue their own lack of savvy and a poor refereeing decision as they succumbed to a 9-13 defeat at the hands of Glasgow Warriors in their United Rugby Championship encounter on Saturday.



WATCH | Try... surely not? Ref gives controversial try to Glasgow in win over Lions

By all accounts, this was a match that won't be used in any promotional material for the new tournament as the two teams delivered a match that wasn't of a particularly high standard.

Handling errors were abundant and the hosts in particular conceded a rash of penalties, especially in the second half, which felt rather counterintuitive given that they generally held sway in the possession and territory stakes.

Boasting a young backline, the Warriors had the Lions defence on the ropes several times in the first half, with left wing Rufus McLean proving a real handful with his nimble, straight running.

Yet Glasgow's focus on spreading the ball wide as quickly as possible also led to a litany unforced errors, which meant their initiative was met with little reward.

As it turned out, the home side's only try shouldn't have stood.

It came in the 2nd minute after the Lions, who conceded a penalty through centre Manny Rass' badly-timed tackle in the air, were put under pressure close to their line.

Loosehead prop Jamie Bhatti eventually seemed to make the decisive charge, but replays showed that not only was his placement short of the line, Lions pivot EW Viljoen also managed to scoop the ball away.

Bafflingly, referee Gianluca Gnecchi, frankly in no position to make an accurate decision, awarded the try and the replay was only shown after the conversion had been taken.

Nonetheless, the Lions should've been able to make the game safe despite the injustice of that adjudication.

They employed their kicking game relatively well to find some field position and place some pressure on their hosts.

Viljoen, playing as a makeshift flyhalf, showed an encouragingly accurate kicking boot to get his team on the board, but the Lions wasted at least three point-scoring opportunities through poor handling.

The most agonising was from a nifty set-piece move, where scrumhalf Andre Warner did brilliantly to hold on to a dying off-load, providing the type of momentum that should've seen the visitors score from having the Warriors defence at sixes and sevens.

However, the recycled phase was knocked-on.

Similarly, from a rare incursion into the hosts' red zone in the second half, midfielder and captain Burger Odendaal had set up a decent platform from 10m out, only to lose the ball after trying to squeeze a pass to winger Rabz Maxwane.

Despite also having the measure of the Warriors at the scrums, which led to numerous penalties, the Lions' punch was simply lacking.

Frustratingly, Glasgow were afforded a bit of breathing space when a spill from Lions fullback Divan Rossouw gave them the opportunity to eventually force pivot Ross Thompson's second and decisive penalty.

That gave them a four-point lead that really shouldn't have been there in the first place.

Point scorers:

Glasgow 13 (10)

Try: Jamie Bhatti

Conversion: Ross Thompson

Penalties: Thompson (2)

Lions 9 (6)

Penalties: EW Viljoen (3)