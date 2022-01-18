Lions shrug off cruel URC gap in games: 'We would've loved another crack after Stormers win'

The Lions would've ideally liked another game or two after last month's superb URC victory over the Stormers, but have shrugged off that inconvenience.

Instead, assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher said they've been focusing on getting ever more comfortable with their new balanced on-field approach.

He praised the influence of halfbacks Andre Warner and Fred Zeilinga in driving that game-plan.

If some detractors of SA Rugby's initial Covid-19 policy regarding postponed or cancelled games felt that it helped the Lions out of a few tight squeezes before, then their "luck" has turned.



The men from Ellis Park go into Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Sharks at home on the back of a seven-week break that can easily be labelled as cruel.

Indeed, their previous outing - back on 4 December - was a superb 37-19 humbling of the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium, a result that saw them leap into 11th place on the overall log and the highest of the South African franchises but also denied them a chance to build on that momentum.

"In a perfect world, we would’ve loved to have just a game or two straight after the Stormers win," Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher admitted on Tuesday.

"We just felt the way we played in that game and the form we showed (we had momentum on our side)."

Yet the pandemic has continually illustrated the folly of believing in best-laid plans.

"The last three weeks went well, but they were tough too. There’s an excitement and buzz. We’re just excited to play again," said Loubscher philosophically.

Instead, the past three weeks of training have been devoted to the Lions continuing to become comfortable with their more balanced approach on the field.

"The set-piece has been a priority. We’ve been happy with our defence. We were particularly happy with the four tries we scored in our previous game," said Loubscher.

"In general, we just want to get back to our fitness levels and want to make sure our detail on attack is decent. We worked quite hard on that.

"Our kicking game in general has been a priority too because we want to play the game in the right areas. The Sharks will come with a helluva kicking game and we need to make sure that we’re able to deal with that tactic."

Encouragingly, the former Springbok backs coach made it pretty clear that the Lions aren't going to drift to a looser, more expansive approach that they're known for just because they're playing on home soil again.

Balanced approach

It's a tactic some observers have previously called for because it worked relatively well for the Cheetahs in the PRO14, only for them to struggle when they had to travel to Europe again.

"That's 100% the case. We don't want to fall into such a trap. It’s really about balance for us, playing in the right areas. If space opens up, then you go. If there’s kick space behind, you go for that too. It’s about making the right decisions," said Loubscher.

"I must mention though that a lot of the credit must go to the halfbacks (Andre Warner and Fred Zeilinga) for how they’ve driven our balanced approach. The way they managed the game against the Stormers was all about scoreboard pressure. We waited for the opportunities to present themselves, not force things."

The Lions will announce their team on Thursday and kick-off at Ellis Park is at 15:00.