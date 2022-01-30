Lions star sets sights on Bok eligibility

Lions flanker Vincent Tshituka has set the ball rolling to become eligible to play for the Springboks.

The 23-year-old, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been a star performer for the Lions in recent seasons, but could not be considered for national selection as he has a DRC passport.

According to Rapport, Springbok management told Tshituka early last year to start applying for his South African passport.

However, due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the Department of Home Affairs was not accepting any new applications for permanent citizenship.

While the department has reopened for applications this month, Business Insider has reported that there is a backlog of over 30 000 applications.

"Vincent, with the help of his representatives, applied for the necessary documentation through home affairs," Lions CEO and director of rugby, Rudolf Straeuli told Rapport.



Tshituka is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him on the sidelines for two months. He is also believed to be in demand abroad, with English Premiership club Harlequins showing strong interest.

Tshituka's contract with the Lions expires at the end of 2021, but reportedly includes a clause allowing him to be released as early as July.

He was schooled at Northcliff High School in Johannesburg and started representing the Lions at junior levels in 2016.