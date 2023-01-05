Lions waste no time summoning ex-Springbok's son for Munster duty

The Lions wasted little time harnessing the Springbok genes of Emile van Heerden by including him in the starting line-up for Friday night's daunting United Rugby Championship trip to face an improving Munster in Cork.

The 22-year-old is son of former national lock Fritz van Heerden, who played 14 Tests and was part of the Nick Mallett's group that finished third at the 1999 World Cup, and would've featured earlier in the campaign had it not been for a pre-season injury.

Loaned from the Sharks, the robust 1.98m, 106kg former Junior Springbok second rower had to return to Durban for treatment and rehabilitation before returning to Ellis Park a fortnight ago, completing his medical last week before the Stormers game and summarily making his debut.

Van Heerden will play at blindside flank, where he'll add Pieter-Steph du Toit-like nous and bulk to a loose trio that already features the athleticism of Emmanuel Tshituka and nimbleness of Jarod Cairns.

With a premium on the set-pieces in what is expected to be a wet night at Musgrave Park, the Lions have also switched the versatile Darrien Landsberg to lock for his lineout proficiency.

The burly Stean Pienaar, effective as a hard-working bulldozer on his side's successful tour back in October, is back on the wing and Morne van den Berg has some boots to fill in those conditions with Sanele Nohamba staying home due to injury.

Michael van Vuuren, a well-travelled hooker acquired in the liquidated Wasps' fire sale, has been included on the bench.

Kick-off is at 21:35.