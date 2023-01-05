Lions waste no time summoning ex-Springbok's son for Munster duty

The Lions wasted little time harnessing the Springbok genes of Emile van Heerden by including him in the starting line-up for Friday night's daunting United Rugby Championship trip to face an improving Munster in Cork.
The 22-year-old is son of former national lock Fritz van Heerden, who played 14 Tests and was part of the Nick Mallett's group that finished third at the 1999 World Cup, and would've featured earlier in the campaign had it not been for a pre-season injury.
Loaned from the Sharks, the robust 1.98m, 106kg former Junior Springbok second rower had to return to Durban for treatment and rehabilitation before returning to Ellis Park a fortnight ago, completing his medical last week before the Stormers game and summarily making his debut.
Van Heerden will play at blindside flank, where he'll add Pieter-Steph du Toit-like nous and bulk to a loose trio that already features the athleticism of Emmanuel Tshituka and nimbleness of Jarod Cairns.
With a premium on the set-pieces in what is expected to be a wet night at Musgrave Park, the Lions have also switched the versatile Darrien Landsberg to lock for his lineout proficiency.
The burly Stean Pienaar, effective as a hard-working bulldozer on his side's successful tour back in October, is back on the wing and Morne van den Berg has some boots to fill in those conditions with Sanele Nohamba staying home due to injury.
Michael van Vuuren, a well-travelled hooker acquired in the liquidated Wasps' fire sale, has been included on the bench.
Kick-off is at 21:35.
Munster
15 Mike Haley, 14 Shane Daly, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Rory Scannnell, 11 Liam Coombes, 10 Ben Healy, 9 Paddy Patterson, 8 Josh Wycherley, 7 Diarmuid Barron, 6 Roman Salanoa, 5 Jean Kleyn, 4 Gavin Coombes, 3 Jack O'Donoghue (captain), 2 John Hodnett, 1 Alex Kendellen
Substitutes: 16 Scott Buckley, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Cian Hurley, 20 Jack O’Sullivan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Dan Goggin, 23 Patrick Campbell.
Lions
15 Quan Horn, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Louw (captain), 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Emmanuel Tshituka, 7 Emile van Heerden, 6 Jarod Cairns, 5 Darrien Landsberg, 4 Ruan Venter, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 PJ Botha, 1 JP Smith
Substitutes: 16 Michael van Vuuren, 17 Morgan Naude, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Willem Alberts, 20 Sbu Sangweni, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Manny Rass