United Rugby Championship

2h ago

add bookmark

WATCH LIVE | URC pre-season: Stormers v Sharks

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hacjivah Dayimani on the charge for the Stormers. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Hacjivah Dayimani on the charge for the Stormers. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Stormers and the Sharks duel in a URC pre-season friendly in Gqeberha on Friday.

The match takes place at Grey High School's Kolisi Field, which was recently renamed after Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Both teams started their pre-season with wins last weekend, with the Stormers thrashing the SWD Eagles 94-7 in George and the Sharks edging the Lions 45-43 at Ellis Park.

Friday's match kicks off at 14:00.

Fans can watch the match LIVE in the video clip below:

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Dylan Richardson, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes (from): 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Fez Mbatha, 18 Dian Bleuler, 19 Carlu Sadie, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Gerbrandt Grobler, 22 Phendulani Buthelezi, 23 Zee Mkhabela, 24 Henry Chamberlain, 25 Marnus Potgieter, 26 Thaakir Abrahams

Stormers

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Tristan Leyds, 13 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Chris Hollis, 10 Kade Wolhuter, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes (from): 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Louwan Horn, 22 Marcel Theunissen, 23 Imad Khan, 24 Seabelo Senatla, 25 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 26 Godlen Masimla 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksstormersurccape towndurbanrugby
Fixtures
Fri 16 Sep 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 16 Sep 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby
Munster
Munster
Cardiff Arms Park, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 17 Sep 22 12:00 PM (SAST)
Zebre
Zebre
Leinster
Leinster
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, TBC
SuperSport
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo