WATCH LIVE | URC pre-season: Stormers v Sharks

The Stormers and the Sharks duel in a URC pre-season friendly in Gqeberha on Friday.

The match takes place at Grey High School's Kolisi Field, which was recently renamed after Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Both teams started their pre-season with wins last weekend, with the Stormers thrashing the SWD Eagles 94-7 in George and the Sharks edging the Lions 45-43 at Ellis Park.

Friday's match kicks off at 14:00.

Fans can watch the match LIVE in the video clip below:

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Dylan Richardson, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes (from): 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Fez Mbatha, 18 Dian Bleuler, 19 Carlu Sadie, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Gerbrandt Grobler, 22 Phendulani Buthelezi, 23 Zee Mkhabela, 24 Henry Chamberlain, 25 Marnus Potgieter, 26 Thaakir Abrahams

Stormers

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Tristan Leyds, 13 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Chris Hollis, 10 Kade Wolhuter, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes (from): 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Louwan Horn, 22 Marcel Theunissen, 23 Imad Khan, 24 Seabelo Senatla, 25 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 26 Godlen Masimla



