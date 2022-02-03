United Rugby Championship

Lukhanyo Am set for another exciting No 12 cameo: 'He’s a gifted footballer'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Although it's the result of an enforced line-up change, Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am is poised for another exciting cameo appearance at inside centre in their clash against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

Am, whose roots are at first centre, played brilliantly against the Bulls in the position in December last year as they won 30-16, wherein he scored a try and was voted Man-of-the-Match.

Wallaby Ben Tapuai injured his knee in training this week, which forced head coach Sean Everitt's hand to partner Am up with Jeremy Ward.

Am is the recognised best outside centre in the world, but his dexterity in midfield has also thrilled fans whenever he's chosen to play at 12.

Everitt, who called Am "a gifted footballer", also believes the Springbok will help Argentine international Tito Bonilla settle at flyhalf in his first United Rugby Championship start.

"It will certainly help Tito," said Everitt.

"Lukhanyo is an experienced rugby player. We were questioned when we played him at inside centre against the Bulls here early in December.

"But he got the Man-of-the-Match award in that game.

"He's a gifted footballer. Nothing will change too much in how we approach the game.

"Him and Ben [Tapuai] have similar a skill set. We are fortunate to have a guy like Lukhanyo that can be closer to Tito and to the young nine (Jaden Hendrikse)."

Tapuai, who had a good defensive outing last weekend, is set for scans on his knee, which will indicate the extent of the damage.

Everitt took the opportunity to swap his half-back pairing as well, with Bonilla and Hendrikse replacing Boeta Chamberlain and Grant Williams, respectively, who drop to the bench.

"Unfortunately, Ben Tapuai took a knock on his knee in training on Tuesday, and he's not available for selection," said Everitt.

"He's visiting a specialist this (Thursday) afternoon, and we're still waiting to hear the outcome. We'll have more clarity on that next week.

"The other changes are Jaden and Tito, who have been on the bench for a number of games. I think it's time to give them a start and extended time.

"It's great that they get an opportunity. We know that Jaden was our first-choice scrumhalf a while ago, and Grant Williams did well in his absence."

The Sharks are still smarting from their late 22-22 draw with the Stormers at home, a game in which they lacked killer instinct.

The visitors were awarded two penalty tries, and there were no arguments about the deciding one when Aphelele Fassi prevented a clear try-scoring opportunity with a failed intercept. 

