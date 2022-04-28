Magicians with no number: SA's appreciation for utility backs is new, the idea is old

Canan Moodie's switch to fullback for the Bulls is the latest evidence of South African rugby embracing the value of utility backs.

The Stormers have shown vividly this year that the number on a back's back doesn't truly matter anymore though the idea is hardly a new one.

White has been beating the drum for a while and uses a chess analogy - having more queens than other pieces - to argue that versatile backline players are the way to go.

19-year-old Canan Moodie's switch to fullback for the Bulls' United Rugby Championship meeting with Glasgow Warriors on Friday evening is another footnote in a folder called "SA's great switch to utility backs".

Employed at wing for the whole of the season to date, the Junior Springbok star has become Jake White's latest backline player to be switched to a different position.

It shouldn't really come as a surprise because the former World Cup-winning Springbok mentor and Bulls director of rugby has for the past year consistently reiterated that - taking into account how the modern game is evolving as well as the realities of the local game's salary cap - recruiting utility backs makes eminent sense from a rugby and business perspective.

More importantly, South African backs are increasingly playing like men with no numbers on their backs.

White might've been beating this drum for a while, but the reality is that it's been the Stormers, with their eye-catching use of Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok, who've made the broader rugby-loving public aware of that fact.

Gelant and Willemse might, on a given week, be selected at fullback and inside centre respectively yet invariably play first receivers during attacking movements.

Flyhalf Libbok is a play-maker in his own right, but regularly falls back at fullback to help out with his educated boot.

Even the Springboks, for all the criticism over their perceived lack of ambition on attack, quite liberally bring Willie le Roux up from fullback to take the lead in the 10-12 channel on attack.

Local rugby's appreciation for backs capable of fulfilling any position might be new, but the idea is an old one.

For White, the realisation came as far back as 2003, when the Wallabies had no less than five fullbacks - Mat Rogers, Matt Burke, Chris Latham, Joe Roff and Stephen Larkham - in their World Cup squad and even selected four of them in one backline in the showpiece's opening game against Argentina.

"What’s interesting is that this thinking isn’t new at all," said White, ahead of the clash against the Warriors at Loftus.

"In the 2003 World Cup, Australia had 4 fullbacks in their backline and it’s something that I immediately noticed. The point is when you have so many guys that are good enough, it's just about forming a combination and balancing them out. They showed it many years ago."

Transferring skills acquired in one position to another isn't even a phenomenon borne out of professionalism.





"Over time, people have even spoken about having forwards that can slot into the backline," said White.

"[Legendary All Black winger] Jonah Lomu played No 8 at school before making his switch. [Bok and Wallaby flanker] Tiaan Strauss played fullback and centre, [famous Springbok captain and loose forward] Morne du Plessis was a flyhalf that moved to centre at junior level. Doc Craven famously played in four positions [centre, scrumhalf, No 8 and flyhalf].

"It's not new. It's just the way the game is going now. I'm glad the broader rugby public here is noticing it now. I remember the words of an old schoolmaster I coached with many years ago. He said backs' numbers on their backs aren't important because you're expected to slot in anywhere in multi-phase attacks."

Indeed, perhaps the best way to counter claims for specialists in their positions - which, admittedly, are more than valid if applied effectively - is to use a chess piece analogy.

"The more queens you have, the easier it should be to compete against teams with limited pieces like pawns and rooks," said White.

"The more versatile you can be [like a queen which can move freely on the board], the better. The game is now about out-working and out-planning the opposition."

With the URC having illustrated vividly that attacking fullbacks are bringing due reward to teams, White wasted little time replacing the injured, in-form Kurt-Lee Arendse with Moodie.

"Canan has been running at fullback to learn the role. The idea was with the World Cup Sevens in mind, where Kurt-Lee might be involved in. We needed someone to replace him. That’s why we've put James Verity-Amm [a fullback] at wing.

"It will be good for Canan to have a mature guy like James alongside him. We want to try him out as an attack-minded 15 with experienced guys on the edge helping him," said the Bulls mentor.



"What has changed is the way we've attacked with a new fullback. Ulster have been on a similar journey to us with someone like Kurt-Lee. Having a 15 that can attack from the back has shown us works. It's a case of balancing our team and Canaan ticks the box."

Teams: Bulls 15 Canan Moodie, 14 James Verity-Amm, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dylan Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Harold Vorster Glasgow Warriors 15 Ollie Smith, 14 Josh McKay, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 12 Stafford McDowall, 11 Cole Forbes, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Ali Price, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Rory Darge, 6 Ryan Wilson (captain), 5 Richie Gray, 4 Rob Harley, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 George Turner, 1 Jamie Bhatti Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Kiran McDonald, 20 Thomas Gordon, 21 Jamie Dobbie, 22 Ross Thompson, 23 Sam Johnson





