'Magnificent' Gelant plays last game for Stormers in URC final: 'It was his farewell performance'

Head coach John Dobson was amusingly upbeat about Warrick Gelant's pending exit from the Stormers after confirming he had played his last game for the franchise.

Gelant has been key in the Stormers' title-clinching season and Dobson, together with captain Steven Kitshoff, were demonstrative of the mark he left on the team.

The Springbok outside back is reportedly set for a move to French club Racing 92.

"It is his farewell performance," Dobson confirmed after the final.

"If he does well, I can't claim it, if he does badly, I can't claim it because you never know with him," Dobson said, pointing to Gelant's dexterous moments with ball in hand.

"Racing can have that problem now," he said with a light-hearted laugh.

"He's been magnificent for us this campaign. Absolutely brilliant."

Kitshoff equally commended Gelant's effort for the team.

"Warrick has been an absolute standout in the team. He brought something special to the team every weekend," said Kitshoff.

"He was a great Stormer man and his legacy will stand for a long time."

Gelant, like Kitshoff, will now turn his attention to the international season after being named in Jacques Nienaber's Springbok squad.