Major boost for champion Stormers as fetcher Fourie returns for URC playoffs

Deon Fourie and Leolin Zas are close to returning for the Stormers when their URC playoff run begins.

Fourie will be back for the quarter-final, which could see the Stormers host the Bulls or Sharks.

Fourie's absence has been felt in losses to Exeter and Munster.

The Stormers have been boosted by the news that flank Deon Fourie will be available for their United Rugby Championship (URC) playoff run.

The 36-year-old has been missing with a fractured eye socket in recent weeks, and the Stormers have undeniably felt his absence.

Fourie has been one of the form players in the competition this season and has been the natural fetcher in the Stormers pack, giving them an ability to slow down ball at the breakdown and enforce turnovers.

That is an area where the Stormers were found wanting in their 42-17 Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Exeter two weekends ago, while Fourie was also missed in a 26-24 home loss to Munster this past weekend.

It has all contributed to a mini-slump for the URC champions, who will be expected to get over the line against Benetton on Friday night at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch as the tournament reaches its final round of group stage fixtures.

If results go according to the script, the Stormers will likely finish third on the URC log, which means they will host a quarter-final on the first weekend of May.

The Stormers could host any of the Bulls, Sharks, Connacht or Munster depending on what happens this weekend, but they will take a lot of solace in the fact that Fourie - capped twice by the Springboks - is back.

Addressing media on Thursday, Stormers coach John Dobson said he was "100%" certain that Fourie would be available for the knockouts.

"There was really good news this morning and the medical team decided they didn't even need to re-scan him," said Dobson.

"They have cleared him for the quarter-final. He could have played next weekend, too."

There was also an update on star wing Leolin Zas, who Dobson said was also nearing a return from a gluteal tear.

"We've really missed Zas in terms of being punchy out wide and his offloads and having guys playing off him," said Dobson.

"His defence, too. We've missed him a lot."

Kick-off on Friday night, meanwhile, is at 18:30.

Stormers team:

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Ruhan Nel



