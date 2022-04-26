Marcell blocks out the noise of Springbok 'injustice', only focused on re-investing in Bulls

Dynamic Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee is blocking out the noise of him still not being in the Springboks' plans.

Instead, his magnificent form in the URC is attributable to "wanting to give back" and being put under pressure by his team-mates.

Coetzee also hailed the almost immediate impact of Cyle Brink, who joined at the start of the year.

The drum beating for Marcell Coetzee's Springbok inclusion continues to be noisy, but the Bulls skipper is steadfastly blocking it out.

Instead, the experienced 30-year-old loose forward has reiterated that he's more than comfortable just "ploughing back" into the system at Loftus.

"At the end of the day, you merely repeat the cliche that you can only control what's in your control," Coetzee said on Tuesday, ahead of the Bulls United Rugby Championship meeting with Glasgow Warriors in Pretoria on Friday evening.

"At my age, I just want to re-invest my experience and mentor the younger guys like Elrigh [Louw] and help them reach their potential.

"You just want to enjoy your rugby every weekend and give back whatever you can."

READ | Sharks, Stormers the most watched SA teams on TV in URC

Coetzee has been outstanding in a Bulls campaign that's been a bit of a slow burn, consistently leading from the front and emerging as a potent point-scorer.

His nine tries means he's just one visit across the whitewash behind Stormers wing Leolin Zas, the URC's leading try-scorer to date.

Yet, with the dangling carrot of pulling the Green-and-Gold jersey over his head not necessarily his main driving force, what is motivating Coetzee to be so irrepressible?

"It's been a privilege playing alongside players such as Arno Botha, Elrigh Louw and Cyle Brink, along with the youngsters such as Muller Uys and WJ Steenkamp. There's a really good mix of flankers here," he said.

"What that does is force you to pitch up every week. All of your team-mates are constantly blowing down your neck, but it's a positive culture. We might be directly competing for a spot yet were always striving to make each other better."

No player exemplifies that dynamic better than former Lions star Brink, who's steadily building towards the heights again that landed him in the 2018 Springbok squad before a succession of injuries struck.

"Cyle has fitted seamlessly into the system. He's a great guy off the field too, even though we're still working on the Afrikaans," Coetzee said with a chuckle.

"From the moment he put on his blue jersey, he's been adding value. He's growing and getting better. I've personally enjoyed how he's provided me with advice at the breakdowns. He's been brilliant. We're so happy with him."

Kick-off at Loftus is at 19:00.