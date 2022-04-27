Marcell Coetzee says Bulls took note how Stormers broke down 'dangerous' Glasgow

Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee says their next opponents Glasgow Warriors "are a quality side".

Coetzee says they've taken some pointers from the Stormers on how to tackle the Scottish outfit.

Glasgow Warriors are sixth in the URC standings - two points ahead of the Bulls in eighth spot.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee expects a tough United Rugby Championship clash against a "dangerous" Glasgow Warriors outfit in Pretoria on Friday.

After a slow start to the season, the Bulls have won six of their last seven matches and currently occupy the eighth and final play-off spot.

Glasgow Warriors are sixth in the standings - two points ahead of the Bulls - but are reeling somewhat after a 32-7 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town.

Coetzee, though, said the Bulls will not be underestimating their Scottish opponents.

"The past few games have basically been must-win games for us. The guys know the importance of the next few games. We are in a position where we need to fight, and the guys have embraced that," Coetzee said.

"This weekend will be no different. We face a quality Glasgow Warriors side. This past weekend the Stormers played very well against them, but Glasgow Warriors were also very dangerous in some areas."

Coetzee said the Bulls took a few pointers from Glasgow's match against the Stormers.

"What we learned is how patient the Stormers were, and they managed to break them down no matter what they threw at them," added Bulls captain.

"It goes to show that they were a team that was well-prepared, and they knew that if they stuck to their systems, they would get the upper hand."

Despite playing most of their home matches on a Saturday afternoons in recent weeks, Bulls aren't perturbed by a night match this weekend.

"We don't mind, we just want to play rugby. Whether it's Friday night or on a Saturday at two o'clock," Coetzee said.

"It's just phenomenal playing at Loftus these days, especially with the crowds coming back and support that we have been gathering.

"I've personally enjoyed having fans back and the team has been feeding off that. No matter what the time, we just want to play in front of a passionate crowd. That is something we have experienced now, and it is something some of us thought we would not experience here at Loftus, but it's been phenomenal, and we are so happy to have the fans back."

The Bulls will name their team on Thursday, with Friday's match at Loftus Versfeld scheduled for 19:00.

