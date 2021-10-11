Massive blow for Bok lock Snyman as Munster confirm 're-rupture' of cruciate ligament

Springbok lock RG Snyman will be sidelined for an extended period after sustaining a knee injury in his Irish club Munster's United Rugby Championship win over the Scarlets on Sunday.

Munster confirmed on their official website on Monday that Snyman "sustained a re-rupture of his cruciate ligament" in the 43-13 win in Llanelli.

The 26-year-old lock featured off the bench and nine minutes later was forced off after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Munster added that the World Cup-winning Springbok would meet with a specialist next to discuss surgery and management.

Commenting on the injury blow, Munster coach Johann van Graan said: "We are all hugely disappointed for RG.

"After doing everything that was asked of him and working so hard to get back into great shape everyone feels for him right now.

"While this is a setback, we know RG is young and resilient given everything he has gone through in the last year so there is a strong sense of perspective here.

"We have seen what other world class players have done in this position before and they have come back to reach the successful heights of their careers and I would expect no different for someone of RG's class and standing."

Snyman joined Munster in mid-2020 but suffered a serious knee injury just minutes into his debut against Leinster.

He was in a race against time to get fit for the Springboks' Test series against the British & Irish Lions, but a freak fire pit incident then saw him and fellow Bok Damian de Allende sustain serious burns - so much so that he was forced to leave the Bok camp before the series for a skin graft.

And then, when the Boks were due to head to Australia for the Rugby Championship, a family bereavement stopped Snyman from boarding the plane to join his Springboks.



