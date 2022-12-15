Massive boost for Sharks as Springbok star Am returns from injury for Bordeaux

Springbok star Lukhanyo Am returns to the bench for the Sharks' Champions Cup encounter against Bordeaux Bègles on Friday at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Am has completed his return to play after he had knee surgery in September following an injury he picked up in the Rugby Championship.

Sharks Director of Rugby Neil Powell has largely stuck with the same team that defeated Harlequins 39-31 last weekend in Durban.

Also back in the side is Thomas du Toit following his suspension and he replaces Carlu Sadie in the front row, with Ntuthuko Mchunu in for Ox Nche the only other change to the starting line-up.



A loss for Bordeaux in the first round away to Gloucester means little in the scheme of French rugby as they currently sit ninth on the Top 14 log.

The Sharks are looking for a second successive win in this new competition.

Kick-off on Friday is at 22:00 SA time.

Team:

Sharks

15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Lukhanyo Am



