Massive boost for Stormers, SA rugby as Springbok superstar Willemse commits future to Cape Town

The Stormers - and South African rugby in general - received a massive boost on Friday with the confirmation that star Springbok Damian Willemse has committed his future to the franchise for the next five years.

In a social media post, the Stormers confirmed that the 24-year-old had signed a contract extension that will keep him in Cape Town until 2027.

Willemse was an integral part of the Stormers side that won the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season, and he has come straight back into the starting line-up for Saturday's clash against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium.

"We have always known the potential of a player like Damian who has all the talent in the world. To have seen him develop over the last five years into the ultimate professional has been a privilege, and we are so glad that he has chosen to remain loyal to the only team he has ever played for," coach John Dobson said.

"Damian has such a big impact on those around him and that influence will only grow over the next five years as we look to take this team to even greater heights

Willemse expressed his delight at committing to the side he had supported growing up.

"Playing for the Stormers has always meant a lot to me, so I am very happy to know that I will be around for what will be a very bright future," he said.

"The players and management here continually push each other to raise standards and I'm glad to know that I will be a part of that for the next five years."

While he has operated at both fullback and flyhalf for the Springboks this year, Willemse will be returning to the No 12 jersey on Saturday.

Stormers team:

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu



