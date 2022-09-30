2h ago

add bookmark

Massive boost for Stormers, SA rugby as Springbok superstar Willemse commits future to Cape Town

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damian Willemse (Getty)
Damian Willemse (Getty)

The Stormers - and South African rugby in general - received a massive boost on Friday with the confirmation that star Springbok Damian Willemse has committed his future to the franchise for the next five years. 

In a social media post, the Stormers confirmed that the 24-year-old had signed a contract extension that will keep him in Cape Town until 2027. 

Willemse was an integral part of the Stormers side that won the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season, and he has come straight back into the starting line-up for Saturday's clash against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium. 

"We have always known the potential of a player like Damian who has all the talent in the world. To have seen him develop over the last five years into the ultimate professional has been a privilege, and we are so glad that he has chosen to remain loyal to the only team he has ever played for," coach John Dobson said.

"Damian has such a big impact on those around him and that influence will only grow over the next five years as we look to take this team to even greater heights

Willemse expressed his delight at committing to the side he had supported growing up.

"Playing for the Stormers has always meant a lot to me, so I am very happy to know that I will be around for what will be a very bright future," he said.

"The players and management here continually push each other to raise standards and I'm glad to know that I will be a part of that for the next five years."

While he has operated at both fullback and flyhalf for the Springboks this year, Willemse will be returning to the No 12 jersey on Saturday.

Stormers team:

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersurcunited rugby championshipdamian willemsecape townrugby
Fixtures
Fri 30 Sep 22 18:30 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls
Connacht
Connacht
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
SuperSport
Fri 30 Sep 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby
Emirates Lions
Emirates Lions
Cardiff Arms Park, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 30 Sep 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Leinster
Leinster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 25 Sep 22
Dragons
Dragons 23
Munster
Munster 17
Sat 24 Sep 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 27
Emirates Lions
Emirates Lions 28
Sat 24 Sep 22
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls 33
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 31
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo