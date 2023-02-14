3h ago

He's back! Springbok lock RG nears return from horror injury

RG Snyman. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Irish club Munster said on Monday that Springbok lock RG Snyman is expected to make his long-awaited return to action next month.

In a statement, Munster said Snyman "is increasing his training load with a view to making his return in March".

Snyman, who has plied his trade at Munster since 2019, missed the Springboks' year-end tour to Europe in November after a setback in his rehab.

The 28-year-old has endured a horror injury run in recent years. Successive cruciate ligament injuries, as well as burns from a firepit accident, have seen him play just four games for Munster in two years. He also hasn't played for the Boks since the 2019 World Cup.

The latest news will comes as a boost for Snyman, as it's the first time that Munster have provided a time frame for his return.

He was actively involved in training drills in a video shared on Munster's Twitter account on Monday.

