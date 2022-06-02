'Men in Black' throwback set to provide quarter-final backdrop for Stormers on Saturday

The Stormers' less than flattering playoff record has been a topic of conversation this week and the Capetonians are fully aware of it.

Captain Steven Kitshoff said the side is looking to the famed 'Men in Black' side of 1999 because of their consistent winning run.

A win for the Stormers on Saturday will secure a home semi-final at the Cape Town stadium.

The Stormers aren’t shying away from their poor playoff record and have invoked teams of yesteryear, particularly the famed 'Men in Black' side of 1999, to up their ante.

To that end, the Steven Kisthoff-led Stormers are taking a positive look at the pressure that awaits them on Saturday against Edinburgh in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final.

Kitshoff, when he fronted the media on Wednesday, made a passing reference to the side of "the early 2000s".

"Earlier in the week we spoke about the Men in Black and what a great side they were in the early 2000s, and we have a great opportunity this season to create something special," Kitshoff shared.

There is a catch of course to Kitshoff’s statement: Out of 10 Super Rugby playoffs the Stormers have taken part in, they have only won one - the 2010 semi-final against the Waratahs at Newlands.

The likening of the current squad to that famous team comes as the Stormers have yet to lose a URC game since mid-December, finishing second on the overall log while topping the SA Conference.

As a result, they are holders of the South African Shield.

That accomplishment means they have earned the right to host a quarter-final and a potential semi-final should they beat their Scottish opponents at the weekend.

They have winning momentum behind them, a favourite’s tag which coach John Dobson isn’t a fan of, but he does believe that being accustomed to winning has gotten them crucial victories throughout the season.

"The culture of winning and belief in the team has been evidenced on the field; it got us the Leinster win and the Glasgow try after the hooter and obviously against Scarlets," he said.

Kitshoff agrees, given they had fallen behind against Scarlets in their most recent encounter, but held firm for a smash-and-grab win at the death.

"Guys didn’t panic and we kept playing our game… in the way we have been preparing has been always about how we can win games and the belief translates in the way we play."

Kickoff at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday is at 19:00.



