'Merit' to Sbu Nkosi links with Bulls but Sharks still negotiating

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt admitted there were merits to the reports linking Sbu Nkosi with a Bulls move.

Reports suggest the Bulls want Nkosi as Madosh Tambwe's replacement, who is set for an overseas move.

Due to a persistent health problem, Nkosi will miss out on the Sharks' URC clash with Edinburgh on Saturday.

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt admitted there were merits to the reports linking their Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi with a move to the Bulls.



Reports suggest Nkosi is being courted by Bulls director of rugby Jake White to replace in-form wing Madosh Tambwe, who himself is being rumoured to be seeking a move overseas.

The Sharks, however, are still negotiating with Nkosi, whose contract in Durban runs out this year.

"We would definitely like to keep Sbu, but we haven't agreed just beyond his current contract. There's a possibility he might leave, but nothing has been confirmed," Coetzee told TimesLIVE last week.

The 26-year-old from Barberton was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning Bok side and would take all that experience with him north should the move materialise.

"There is some merit there," Everitt admitted.

"He's been offered to go to the Bulls but nothing's been put on paper yet and nothing's final.

"There are negotiations that still need to happen, as (CEO) Dr Eduard Coetzee has mentioned."

Nkosi was again not part of the Sharks match 23 that will do duty against Scottish United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh on Saturday (17:05 kick-off).

He last played in the 29-7 win over Benneton in Treviso, Italy, a month ago and has been out with a gastrointestinal problem since.

Former Sevens star Werner Kok will again start at right wing, where he was his usual industrious and menacing self in the 38-6 defeat of Zebre at Kings Park last weekend.

"Sbu was never injured [but] he had health issues," said Everitt.

"He had a gastrointestinal virus, and he hasn't recovered from that. As soon as he's recovered, he'll be up for selection."

