Moerat, Ungerer get starting roles as Stormers name team to tackle Scarlets

Stormers coach John Dobson has made two changes to his starting XV for Saturday's United Rugby Championship encounter against Welsh outfit Scarlets in Llanelli.

URC log

Lock Salmaan Moerat and scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer both start in the only changes to the team that beat Leinster 20-13 in Cape Town two weeks ago.

Moerat comes in for Adre Smith, while Ungerer replaces the injured Paul de Wet.

Elsewhere, Ernst van Rhyn, Nama Xaba, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla and Cornel Smit have all been rewarded for their recent form for Western Province in the Currie Cup with places on the bench.

With a play-off place already secured, the fourth-placed Stormers need a win to book a home quarter-final at Cape Town Stadium.

Stormers team: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Cornel Smit

Dobson has called for an 80-minute effort from his charges.



"We have had a great run of wins at home and this week is a chance to show what we can do up here (in Wales).

"The players understand what is required against a Scarlets team that will also be highly motivated.

"We will need full focus and execution to get the result that we need," the coach told the Stormers' official website.



Saturday's clash at at Parc y Scarlets kicks off at 18:10 (SA time).



