Moodie magic helps Bulls end winless URC streak with massive Zebre rout

At Ellis Park, Johannesburg

The Bulls returned to winning ways with an uncompromising 78-12 crushing of Zebre in Johannesburg that contained 11 tries.

The win was the Bulls' first one since 6 January and came at a time when they needed to make sure they keep their playoff fate in their own hands.

The win, which contained an excellent hat-trick from Canan Moodie, was overshadowed by the news of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

The Bulls had a welcome and belated return to United Rugby Championship (URC) form when they crushed winless Zebre 78-12 in an unfamiliar home game in Johannesburg.

The moment Jake White's desperate side took a 12-0 lead in the first five minutes through tries from Canan Moodie (who scored a hat-trick) and Embrose Papier, it was clear that it was going to be their day.

FT | URC - Bulls v Zebre

However, the news of their ninth URC win of the season, their first since the 29-14 win against the Dragons on 6 January, slipped into the periphery when the news of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber leaving the Springboks after the World Cup filtered through during the second half.

That took the gloss off an important win for the Bulls, who moved to 48 points, taking one step closer to booking a spot in the quarterfinals at a soulless and cold Ellis Park.

The significance of this win wasn't lost on the Bulls as they have Leinster at home next week, but at least, they have their playoff fate in their hands.

The Bulls secured their win through a powerful first-half performance where the class of their Springbok outside backs Kurt-Lee Arendse and Moodie was undeniable.

It was Arendse's grubber that opened the path to Moodie's first try in the second minute, with all the backs combining for Papier's first try in the fifth minute.

The Bulls had a soft defensive moment in the 12th minute that allowed former player Richard Kriel to score in the right-hand corner.

The Bulls then resumed their ruthlessness against their hapless visitors when Papier was the recipient of an excellent inside chip kick by David Kriel to complete his brace in the 22nd minute.

Moodie completed his hat-trick before lock Ruan Vermaak powered over for the first of his two tries in the 37th minute.

The Bulls' powerplay continued well into the second half when Gerhard Steenkamp sauntered over the line after a line-break.

Zebre did score a second try through Chris Cook in the 58th minute, but the Bulls, probably angered by the vast empty red seats that served as the matador, continued their try-scoring ways.

Vermaak muscled over for his second in the 62nd minute while Moodie completed his hat-trick three minutes later.

Kriel (the Bulls' one) fluffed what should have been an easy dot-down in the 70th minute, but Marco van Staden crossed over a minute later.

Replacement hooker Bismarck du Plessis did the same four minutes later as the visitors checked out of the game mentally.

Chris Smith completed the rout that also allowed the returning Johan Goosen, who didn't have to do much in the face of collective excellence, to complete his 10th conversion

Scorers

Bulls: 78 (36)

Tries: Canan Moodie (3), Embrose Papier (2), Ruan Vermaak (2), Gerhard Steenkamp, Marco van Staden, Bismarck du Plessis, Chris Smith

Conversions: Johan Goosen (10)

Penalty: Goosen

Zebre: 12 (5)

Tries: Richard Kriel, Chris Cook

Conversion: Eden Tiff



