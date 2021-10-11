More woes for Bok lock Snyman as Munster coach fears 'significant' injury

Springbok lock RG Snyman is set for another stint on the sidelines after limping off in Munster's 43-13 United Rugby Championship win over the Scarlets in Llanelli on Sunday.

The full extent of the injury was not immediately known but Munster coach Johann van Graan wasn’t overly optimistic when probed on the injury afterwards.

"It looks like it might be significant," Van Graan told RTE Sport.

"I'm not going to comment on it at this stage until he’s gone for a scan. Obviously, he’s a very important squad player for us in terms of what he can bring.

"Hopefully we get some good news but it's pretty difficult to say at this stage. After speaking to him in the changing room, you know, pretty worried about it."

The World Cup-winning lock joined Munster in mid-2020 but suffered a serious knee injury just minutes into his debut against Leinster.

Snyman was in a race against time to get fit for the Springboks' Test series against the British & Irish Lions, but a freak fire pit incident then saw him and fellow Bok Damian de Allende sustain serious burns - so much so that he was forced to leave the Bok camp before the series for a skin graft.

And then, when the Boks were due to head to Australia for the Rugby Championship, a family bereavement stopped Snyman from boarding the plane to join his Springboks.