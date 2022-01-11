Morne Steyn opens up on Test retirement, shares future goals

Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn has shed more light on his decision to call time on his Springbok career.

The 37-year-old retired from international rugby last year after playing 68 Tests since making his debut against the British & Irish Lions in 2009.

As was the case in the 2009, Steyn was South Africa's hero in the 2021 Lions series as his late penalty in the third Test helped the Boks to a 2-1 series victory.

Steyn's still contracted to the Bulls until June 2023 but spending more time with his young sons played a major role in his decision to quit Test rugby.

"It was a good time for me to finish it off. In 2009 I started with the British & Irish Lions series, and I finished off again with them. It was just a nice circle to finish the whole thing off," Steyn said in a Bulls statement.

"My sons are now starting all of their school sport and it's cricket and rugby matches now for them. It's going to be great to be able to watch some of their games, and just to spend more time with my family in general."

The Bulls will, however, remain a priority as well.

"I've signed another year with the Bulls so I'll be involved there until June 2023. That will keep me busy and sharp and able to keep up with youngsters. I just want to enjoy my rugby at the Bulls. I have maybe two years left in me, and then I'll probably be finished.

"We have a great team vibe at the Bulls. There is a bright future for this team in the United Rugby Championship. It honestly feels like we’re back at that stage of Super Rugby from 2007 to 2010 where we’re building up a nice team. I think there is a great balance between the youngsters and experienced players like myself and Bismarck du Plessis and Marcell Coetzee. And I just want to enjoy my time there."

Steyn added that he was looking forward to spending time with his sons at the 2022 Vodacom RED Father and Son Campout at Loftus Versfeld on the weekend of 5-6 March.

"Whenever I want to kick a bit with my boys, then all the other kids want to join in. And that’s great. Then the dads also want to get involved and have a nice rugby chat."