United Rugby Championship

39m ago

add bookmark

Much-travelled Lionel Cronje back for another Sharks stint

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Lionel Cronje (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Lionel Cronje (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Much-travelled flyhalf Lionel Cronje returns to the Sharks for another stint after the franchise announced on Monday that they had signed him on a two-year deal.

Cronje, who has played for a range of South African teams, including the Bulls, Lions, Southern Kings and Stormers, first turned out for the Durban-based franchise between 2014 and 2015, while in 2021, he was part of their Currie Cup squad. 

The Sharks have also confirmed that scrumhalf Grant Williams has extended his contract.

Williams, who was part of the Springbok squad in 2021, will remain in Durban for another two years.

Over the weekend, the Sharks also confirmed new contracts for prop Dian Bleuler, locks Emile van Heerden and Reniel Hugo and fullback Anthony Volmink. 

Last week, the franchise announced the signing of  Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie from the Lions as their recruitment drive continues unabated. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksunited rugby championshiplionel cronjerugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
View More
Results
Sat 14 May 22
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby 39
Zebre
Zebre 17
Fri 13 May 22
Dragons
Dragons 18
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 19
Sun 08 May 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 50
Dragons
Dragons 31
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
17
12
62
Team Logo
2. Munster Rugby
17
11
56
Team Logo
3. Sharks
17
11
56
Team Logo
4. Stormers
17
11
56
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo