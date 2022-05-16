Much-travelled Lionel Cronje back for another Sharks stint

Much-travelled flyhalf Lionel Cronje returns to the Sharks for another stint after the franchise announced on Monday that they had signed him on a two-year deal.

Cronje, who has played for a range of South African teams, including the Bulls, Lions, Southern Kings and Stormers, first turned out for the Durban-based franchise between 2014 and 2015, while in 2021, he was part of their Currie Cup squad.

The Sharks have also confirmed that scrumhalf Grant Williams has extended his contract.

Williams, who was part of the Springbok squad in 2021, will remain in Durban for another two years.

Over the weekend, the Sharks also confirmed new contracts for prop Dian Bleuler, locks Emile van Heerden and Reniel Hugo and fullback Anthony Volmink.

Last week, the franchise announced the signing of Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie from the Lions as their recruitment drive continues unabated.