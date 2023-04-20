Munster a must-win: Dysfunctional season down to World Cup year at chock-a-Bok Sharks, says Coetzee

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said they've had a dysfunctional year because of 2023 being a World Cup year.

The Sharks have qualified for the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals, but they haven't been convincing this season.

They play Munster at home on Saturday in what will be Siya Kolisi and Thomas du Toit's final home games for the Sharks.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said the dysfunctionality that comes with a World Cup year has had an impact on the Durban team's inconsistent 2022/23 season.

The Sharks have qualified for the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals, with Saturday's home clash against Munster set to determine where they will play their last eight playoff.

Either way, they will still have to travel.

Even if the Bulls and Connacht lose their final-round games to Leinster and the Glasgow Warriors respectively, and the Sharks win their final home game of the season with a bonus point, they can finish as high as sixth, which precludes them from playoffs at home.

With the player riches at their disposal, although Saturday's game will be Siya Kolisi and Thomas du Toit's last at Kings Park, the Sharks have often flattered to deceive.

READ | Kolisi's short Sharks stay over, but incredible memories remain

They also had a mid-season coaching change when Sean Everitt left his post at the end of November after some indifferent results.

Coetzee said the large number of Boks in their setup meant they weren't always able to pick their strongest squad because they have to put the men's national team first.

"In rugby, as you do in life, you control what you can control," Coetzee told News24.

"This season was dysfunctional because of the World Cup year and the amount of Boks that we have.

"We were massively disrupted by national call-ups, and we knew that from the start. From a depth point of view, our other players did well.

"We're at a point now where we've qualified for the quarterfinals, and we'd love for things to go our way and play in the Champions Cup.

"The way that Europe is structured is that you'll play in Europe, even if you're not in the Champions Cup.

"I know this from my time in France as a player and it's more different for SA teams since we're not used to it.

READ | Stormers' Van Rhyn not taking Benetton lightly: 'They shocked the Bulls in the Rainbow Cup final'

"It's normal for a team in Europe to move in between the competition and, yes, we'd like to play in the Champions Cup each year.

"But this year, we understand that, with World Cup preparation and players gone, we only had our full team for four or five URC games.

"It's important for us to have SA Boks in SA and that's why we do what we do (sign Bok stars at the Sharks)."

The Sharks also have the pride incentive to defeat Munster as it could affect whether or not they stay in next season's Champions Cup.

With the Challenge Cup semi-finals that take place next weekend consisting of three URC teams in the Scarlets, Glasgow, and Benetton, one of them - if not two should Benetton upset the Toulon applecart next week Saturday - will participate in the Dublin-hosted final.

A URC-based Challenge Cup winner will mean the lowest-ranked South African quarterfinalist will drop into the Challenge Cup next to the Lions.

READ | Leinster's visit shows why embattled SA Rugby needs to fork out more or change salary cap

At this point, the Sharks are in that danger zone.

Coetzee said missing out on the Champions Cup was a pride matter as SA teams aren't EPCR members yet and, therefore, get no financial benefit from participation in the European tournaments.

"It's just a pride matter because, since we're not members, there's no financial loss," Coetzee said.

"We're not EPCR members yet, so from a SA Rugby perspective, there's no distribution to clubs. It's not that we're conceding that we're out of the Champions Cup reckoning.

"However, there won't be any financial loss."