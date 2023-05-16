31m ago

Share

Munster boss takes heart from recent win over Stormers: 'We broke them down, but they'll be better'

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graham Rowntree. (Photo By Matt Browne/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Graham Rowntree. (Photo By Matt Browne/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Munster will take heart from their recent win over the Stormers when they return to Cape Town for the URC final.
  • Coach Graham Rowntree said they "broke the Stormers down" and "dealt with their power game" in a 26-24 success last month.
  • Munster reached the URC final against the odds, beating Glasgow and Leinster away from home in the playoffs.

Munster coach Graham Rowntree expects a response from the Stormers when the two teams contest the URC Grand Final in Cape Town next Saturday.

Munster upset the Stormers 26-24 in Cape Town on 15 April - a result that saw the Cape side lose at home for the first time since December 2021.

Since then, Munster have been on a roll.

They fought back from 22-3 down to draw 22-22 with the Sharks in Durban; floored Glasgow Warriors 14-5 away in the quarter-finals; before last weekend's massive 16-15 upset of Leinster in the semi-finals in Dublin.

Rowntree described the win against Leinster as an emotional one but said they didn't want it to end there.

"This can't be our final," Rowntree said, as quoted by the Independent.ie website.

Rowntree warned his charges that the Stormers will be out for revenge but said they'll take heart from their win in Cape Town a month ago.

"Looking at how we broke them (the Stormers) down and dealt with their power game [will help], but they'll be better than that night.

"They'll be battle-hardened themselves, so it will be a real challenge for us," the coach said.

READ | An obvious yet understated factor in Stormers' success: No recent signing has been a failure

Munster will be looking to break a 12-year trophy drought.

"We back the work we've done, we back our fitness. That will be our sixth away game on the bounce, it's unprecedented, and we'll enjoy it. There's loads to improve on in our game.

"We'll look at our game, strip our game apart this week, have a good review and keep going at our game. After the Glasgow victory it was very much still looking at our game, growing our game, just looking at what we can do, as boring as that sounds," Rowntree added.

The URC final is scheduled for Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 27 May (18:30 kick-off).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersmunsterurcherman mostertgraham rowntreecape townrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 27 May 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Munster
Munster
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 13 May 23
Leinster
Leinster 15
Munster
Munster 16
Sat 13 May 23
Stormers
Stormers 43
Connacht
Connacht 25
Sat 06 May 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 5
Munster
Munster 14
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo