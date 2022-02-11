Concern over injured Bok star De Allende: 'There is no timeline'

Irish club Munster are unsure when Springbok centre Damian de Allende will be fit for action.

De Allende has been sidelined since 1 January due to a core muscle injury.

The 30-year-old is also rumoured to be leaving Munster, with reported interest from English and Japanese clubs.

Munster's defence coach JP Ferreira says they’re unsure when De Allende will get back on the park.

It appears, though, that he won’t even be fit for Munster’s Champions Cup round-of-16 ties against Exeter on 9 and 16 April.

"Damian is busy rehabbing and getting that hip flexor and groin right, so there’s also no timeline on him," Ferreira told the Irish Examiner.

"It's pretty much up to the medics to say how long but they assess him every day and every week, and we just get updates on how he's tracking with his rehabbing. So, in the near future, I can't say he'll be available for whatever game. It's just how good he's going to rehab and get himself right.

"Let's hope, fingers crossed, that he gets his rehab done and he can get on training with us as soon as he can."

The 30-year-old, who boasts 56 Tests, has been a key cog for the Springboks in recent years. He was instrumental in the 2019 World Cup win in Japan and last year's 2-1 series win over the British & Irish Lions.

He joined Munster in 2020, having played for Western Province and the Stormers between 2012 and 2019.

His contract with Munster expires at the end of the current European season and there are rumours he could leave.

According to reports, Japanese club Wild Knights and English outfit Bath are after his services.

De Allende played for the Wild Knights in 2019-20 before joining Munster, and also had a stint at the Kintetsu Liners in Japan between 2015-2017.