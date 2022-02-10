Neil Powell fever already grips Sharks after quick visit: 'He's got strong values'

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell's strong values were arguably the defining factor in the Sharks hiring him as their new defence coach for next season.

His major success with the national sevens team, based on representivity and excellence, is a fine fit for the franchise's own burgeoning team culture.

But Sharks coach Sean Everitt also noted that Powell, who's in Durban this week, will bring major rugby nous to the table too.

While the Sharks will undeniably benefit from the intellectual capital that Neil Powell will bring with him when he joins the franchise later this year, it's his interpersonal skills that really has them excited.

The hugely successful Blitzboks head coach has spent the past three days in Durban on a break from his sevens duties, acquainting himself with his new colleagues and players.

Powell was unveiled as the Sharks' new defence guru for next season when he finishes his stint with the national sevens team at the World Cup in September.

"First of all, Neil is a really good person," Sean Everitt, the Durbanites' mentor, said on Thursday.

"He's got strong values and that shows in the performance of the Blitzboks over the past several years, be it as a player or a coach."

Powell's outlook on the game in general is indeed an important factor in this case.

For the past three years, the Sharks have undergone a pronounced metamorphosis in terms of their team culture, notably promoting inclusivity by unashamedly embracing race - evidenced by their "I see colour" slogan - while steadfastly focusing on excellence from a high performance perspective.

Similarly, Powell has achieved his success by moulding a formidable sevens squad that oozes depth and representivity.

If anything, it's a perfect fit.

But his rugby prowess can't be denied either.

"He brings in different ideas and that's great because we're always looking to improve," said Everitt.

"One of Neil's strengths is defence and that's why we appointed him a few months ago. Yes, the culture that the Blitzboks have developed is certainly admirable.

"They're definitely one of the most successful sporting teams on the planet at this very moment, having won 34 or 35 matches on the trot.

"We're strong on culture and performance here and we're hoping we can build on that by using Neil's experience."

For now, however, Powell merely flew up from Cape Town to get a feel for the setup and most of the defensive tutoring remains entrusted to former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley.

The excitement for later in the year though feels palpable at King's Park.

The Sharks travel to Loftus to face the Bulls in a crucial United Rugby Championship showdown on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

