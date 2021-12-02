United Rugby Championship

2h ago

add bookmark

New tighthead recruit earns first Bulls start against Sharks

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UCT's Robert Hunt scores a try against Tuks in the Varsity Cup final at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on 31 May 2021. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
UCT's Robert Hunt scores a try against Tuks in the Varsity Cup final at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on 31 May 2021. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Newly-recruited tighthead prop Robert Hunt will earn his first start for the Bulls when they tackle the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship clash in Durban on Friday.

Hunt, who starred for UCT in the Varsity Cup this year and made his Bulls debut off the bench on their four-week URC tour of Europe, will pack down alongside experienced hooker Bismarck du Plessis and loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp.

In the backline, Kurt-Lee Arendse will start in the No 15 jersey while David Kriel will get an opportunity at outside centre alongside Cornal Hendricks. Richard Kriel will also make his URC debut when he lines up on the left wing.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said he expected a tough battle against a Springbok-laden Sharks outfit.

"This is such a big week. It's not only a local derby, but the game that we have played in the Currie Cup final twice now," White said.

"They've got all these international players, that says a lot for their squad. At home with that kind of team, there is a little bit of a buzz now. It's like a Test match for us, and we are looking forward to it.

"We are looking forward to seeing where we are. We will see Marcell Coetzee getting a crack to play against Siya (Kolisi), you get Bismarck du Plessis and Grobbies (Johan Grobbelaar) playing against Bongi (Mbonambi), and that list goes on."

Friday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 19:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 11 Makzole Mapimpi, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Tito Bonilla, 23 Werner Kok

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 David Kriel, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Richard Kriel, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Gerhard Steenkamp

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Lizo Gqoboka, 19 Jacques du Plessis, 20 Sintu Manjezi, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Harold Vorster

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullssharksunited rugby championshiprichard krielrobert huntjake whiteherman mostertpretoriarugby
Fixtures
Fri 03 Dec 21 21:45 PM (SAST)
Leinster Rugby
Connacht Rugby
RDS Arena
Sat 04 Dec 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Zebre
Jonsson Kings Park
Sat 04 Dec 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Lions
DHL Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 27 Nov 21
Leinster Rugby 10
Ulster Rugby 20
Sat 27 Nov 21
Dragons 14
Edinburgh Rugby 30
Sat 27 Nov 21
Benetton Rugby 19
Glasgow Warriors 18
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leinster Rugby
5
5
24
2. Ulster Rugby
5
4
20
3. Munster Rugby
5
4
19
4. Edinburgh Rugby
5
3
18
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo