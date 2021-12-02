New tighthead recruit earns first Bulls start against Sharks

Newly-recruited tighthead prop Robert Hunt will earn his first start for the Bulls when they tackle the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship clash in Durban on Friday.

Hunt, who starred for UCT in the Varsity Cup this year and made his Bulls debut off the bench on their four-week URC tour of Europe, will pack down alongside experienced hooker Bismarck du Plessis and loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp.

In the backline, Kurt-Lee Arendse will start in the No 15 jersey while David Kriel will get an opportunity at outside centre alongside Cornal Hendricks. Richard Kriel will also make his URC debut when he lines up on the left wing.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said he expected a tough battle against a Springbok-laden Sharks outfit.

"This is such a big week. It's not only a local derby, but the game that we have played in the Currie Cup final twice now," White said.

"They've got all these international players, that says a lot for their squad. At home with that kind of team, there is a little bit of a buzz now. It's like a Test match for us, and we are looking forward to it.

"We are looking forward to seeing where we are. We will see Marcell Coetzee getting a crack to play against Siya (Kolisi), you get Bismarck du Plessis and Grobbies (Johan Grobbelaar) playing against Bongi (Mbonambi), and that list goes on."

Friday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 19:00.

Teams: Sharks 15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 11 Makzole Mapimpi, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Tito Bonilla, 23 Werner Kok Bulls 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 David Kriel, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Richard Kriel, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Gerhard Steenkamp Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Lizo Gqoboka, 19 Jacques du Plessis, 20 Sintu Manjezi, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Harold Vorster