Newbie Vermaak included in Bulls' 28-man squad for URC trip to Wales

The Bulls have named a 28-man squad for their URC trip to Wales.

New forward recruit Ruan Vermaak is included after joining the Bulls from Japan.

Friday's clash against Ospreys kicks off at 21:10 SA time.

Bulls director of rugby Jake Wite has named a 28-man squad for their trip to Wales this weekend.

The Bulls tackle Ospreys in Swansea on Friday in their final league match of the United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

Although a play-off spot has already been secured, the Bulls want to win to put themselves in a good position for a potential home quarter-final spot.

White has selected a strong group for the one-week tour which includes one of the side's newest recruits, Ruan Vermaak, who joined the Bulls late last week from Japanese team, NTT Red Hurricanes.

Vermaak, a former Lions and Junior Springbok star, can play flank and loose forward.

Bulls' 28-man touring squad: Forwards (16): Arno Botha, Bismarck du Plessis, Cyle Brink, Dylan Smith, Elrigh Louw, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Janko Swanepoel, Johan Grobbelaar, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Mornay Smith, Robert Hunt, Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak, Simphiwe Matanzima, Walt Steenkamp Backs (12): Canan Moodie, Chris Smith, Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Embrose Papier, Harold Vorster, Juan Mostert, Keagan Johannes, Madosh Tambwe, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Stedman Gans, Zak Burger

"We have an important tour where we will face a dangerous Ospreys team in their own backyard. We are at a crucial stage of the competition - the business end of the round-robin stages and on the verge of the play-offs, with plenty to play for in terms of securing home quarter-final spots," said White.

"Be that as it may, the focus is on playing well as a group this week and to start building good momentum going into the play-offs."

Friday's match kicks off at 21:10 (SA time) on Friday.



