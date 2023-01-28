Newlands' mooted heritage status 'nothing to do with WP's financial problems' - ex-Springbok

Ex-Springbok Wynand Claassen hit back at suggestions that declaring Newlands Rugby Stadium a heritage side would spell the end of WP rugby.

Claassen is the face of a quartet that applied to Heritage Western Cape to render Newlands a heritage site.

Although WP would foot the bill for the upkeep, Claassen suggested the stadium could become what he called a "Living Museum".

Former Springbok Wynand Claassen has pushed back at suggestions that declaring Newlands Rugby Stadium a heritage side would spell the end of Western Province rugby.

This week, SA Rugby administrator Rian Oberholzer, charged with getting Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) back in the black, said if heritage status is granted, it would "kill rugby" in the province.

Claassen is the face of a quartet that submitted an application to Heritage Western Cape, hoping to have Newlands rendered a provincial heritage site.

This would make selling the property - believed to be worth R360 million on book value - difficult for Oberholzer, whose mandate is to complete the sale.

The matter is sitting with Heritage Western Cape, who will make a determination after receiving public submissions by 31 January.

Claassen, however, said "it’s a misconception" that WP’s and by proxy the Stormers’ future prospects hinged on the Newlands sale.

"It is a misconception and is misleading the public," Claassen told News24 in an emailed response.

"The Stormers (and WP Rugby) is one of the strongest brands in South Africa. Huge team sponsors should stand in line to sponsor the franchise and rugby in the province.

"The financial predicament that the WPRFU finds themselves in has got nothing to do with the historical significance of the Newlands Rugby Stadium. Rugby would never die in WP.

"Therefore, a heritage application and heritage site has got nothing to do with the WP financial problems. The union should find other means to solve their financial problems and the administrators who were responsible for this demise should be taken to task."

WPRFU owe, among others, Flyt Dream World R112 million in a loan they accepted, in a deal in which they bonded their properties that were valued at R500 million, including Newlands.

Claassen said they did not want to stand in the way of a Newlands sale and weren't trying to prevent WP from escaping their financial quagmire.

"Numerous times, we have mentioned that we did not want to stop the sale of Newlands. We are also not trying to damage the WPRFU through an irresponsible reaction to their dire financial needs.

"We also never said that we want the Stormers (WP) back to play at Newlands. They have already moved on to the Cape Town Stadium, so let's get onto the positive future for Newlands Rugby Stadium.

"It is simply not true that if Newlands is declared a heritage site, then nothing could be done to it. The historical and social importance of the stadium is enormous for future generations.

"Rugby activities could still take place there to strengthen the future importance of the proposed heritage site.

"We are trying to conserve the Newlands Stadium as a heritage for the broader public good and, in particular, we feel that the Newlands Stadium could become a very valuable tourist destination."

Heritage Western Cape CEO Michael Janse van Rensburg told News24 that WP would remain owners of Newlands but would have to foot the bill for its management and upkeep should heritage status be ratified.

"If everything was just about money, there would be nothing left of historical value." – Wynand Claassen.

With the Stormers now playing all their matches at Cape Town Stadium, after entering an agreement with the City of Cape Town in 2019, it’s unclear what will become of the landmark should it become a heritage site.

Claassen, an architect by trade, rebuffed suggestions that it could be a plain museum but it could be what he called a "Living Museum".

He also admitted that he had suggestions on what to do with the place - a Conservation Management Plan (CMP) - that he planned to hand to Heritage Western Cape.

"It is also a misconception that we want to change Newlands into a museum, as all know that it would not work - see what happened to the SA Rugby Museum at the Waterfront," he said.

"Although there would be space for various museums, the suggestion to have a small exhibition or commemorative plaque, does not merit Newlands' worth as a historical and social site that it deserves. You lose the whole concept of the stadium.

"The whole site is important to create a 'Living Museum' - not a dusty old place. A new use as a business and tourist hub that would be utilised on a daily basis and it should be renewed and freshened constantly with all sorts of uses."



