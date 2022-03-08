Nkosi trumpets team effort to fill gaping Am void: 'We must all give 10 percent more'

Lukhanyo Am will be away from the Sharks for two months and it’s an absence S'bu Nkosi said will be felt by the Sharks.

Am is the best 13 in South Africa, if not the world and the Sharks have benefitted massively from his abilities.

Siya Kolisi will take over the leadership, starting with Friday's United Rugby Championship clash against the Scarlets on Friday.

Sharks and Springbok wing S'bu Nkosi admitted they'll find it tough to adapt to life without their super centre Lukhanyo Am.

Am has taken up a short-term offer with the Kobe Steelers that'll see him gone for two months, even though he's extended his stay in Durban for three more years.

Those eight weeks away from the Sharks will see him miss several United Rugby Championship fixtures, starting with Friday's home clash against Scarlets.

Nkosi said it will take time to find a way to furrow their new path without Am, but it'll require extra effort from his teammates to fill his void.

"It was going to be difficult for any team in the world to adapt to life without Lukhanyo," Nkosi said.

"He brings exceptional qualities and great moments when it's needed. We've got some very capable replacements who can learn very quickly.

"The balance of the backline we have means we still have some x-factor on their day.

"It'll take us some time to adjust, but if each player gives 10 percent more, it'll make up for the loss."

Am's temporary exit means the leadership baton shifts to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Nkosi has played under Kolisi at the Boks and reckoned not much will change under Kolisi.

"It's a huge boost, but I don't think much is going because Siya's been playing a leadership role since he got here," Nkosi said.

"He's been very positive and influential. He's also been very involved with the coaches, so I don't think it'll be a major change.

"He's been giving us that same energy the whole time, with the only change being that he's got the authority now with the title."