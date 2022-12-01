No Kolisi, Etzebeth but Sharks welcome back other Boks for Ospreys clash

The Sharks welcome back a number of Springboks for Friday night's URC clash against Wlesh side Ospreys in Durban.

Director of rugby Neil Powell has taken over the head coaching responsibilities after the departure of Sean Everitt following last Sunday's 35-0 humiliation against Cardiff.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth have both carried a heavy loads for the national team and haven't been included, but Powell has named Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi in the front row, while Jaden Hendrikse and Curwin Bosch, back from the Boks and injury respectively, form the halfback pairing.

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi is also back and starts at left wing.

In other changes, Vincent Tshituka moves from flank to lock with Sikhumbuzo Noshe, Jeandre Labuschagne and Phepsi Buthelezi forming the loose trio. Buthelezi will captain the Sharks.

Ben Tapuai is back in the starting line-up and the Australian international will partner Springbok Francois Venter midfield, with Boeta Chamberlain slotting in at fullback.

The Sharks are 12th on the URC standings with three wins and three losses, while Ospreys lie 14th with only one win from eight.

Friday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 19:10.

Sharks team:

15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Vincent Tshituka, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 James Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Nevaldo Fleurs, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg



