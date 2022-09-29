No Springbok returnees as Sharks limit changes for Dragons assignment

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt made one change to his starting XV and a couple more on the bench to the team that escaped narrowly against Zebre Parma last Friday for Saturday’s Dragons clash at Rodney Parade.

None of the current Springbok squad members that concluded the Rugby Championship were included in the team.

Former Cheetahs lock Justin Basson slots into the second row for the injured workhorse, Gerbrandt Grobler, while Hyron Andrews comes into the bench along with fullback Anthony Volmink for on-loan Fred Zeilinga.

READ | Rassie's ban: Controversy, gaffes, open sesame on ref critiques and how the Boks performed

The Sharks came to within a disallowed try less than three minutes from time from suffering a huge upset to United Rugby Championship wooden spoonists Zebre last week. They eventually triumphed 42-37 in Parma, Italy.

Although they bossed the first half, the visitors were swept by a tidal wave of Zebre’s counter-attacking explosiveness in the second.

Both teams, though, ran in five tries each in an entertaining spectacle.

Kick-off against Dragons on Saturday is at 20:35.

Sharks team:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Dylan Richardson, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vurren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marnus Potgieter 23 Anthony Volmink







