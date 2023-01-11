'Not happening': Munster coach dismisses Malcolm Marx rumours

Irish club Munster will not be making a move to sign Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx.

Several recent reports have linked Marx with a lucrative move to Munster but the club's assistant coach, Denis Leamy, has confirmed the province will not sign Marx.

"I'd like to work with Malcolm Marx, but there's nothing in it," Leamy told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, as quoted by Irish website, The42.

"There's nothing there for us. No, that's not something that's happening, to be as clear about that as I can.

"Look, obviously we look in different areas of the market but that’s not a conversation that's ongoing."

Marx, 28, currently plies his trade in Japan at the Kubota Spears. He joined them from Japan League One rivals NTT Shining Arcs in 2021.

The World Cup winner has been in Japan since leaving the Lions in 2019.



