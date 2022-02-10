United Rugby Championship

Notshe, Bosch named on Sharks URC bench for meeting with Bulls at Loftus

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
  • Sharks coach Sean Everitt has made three changes to his United Rugby Championship team to face the Bulls on Saturday.
  • The Sharks are coming off a 20-10 defeat at the hands of the Stormers.
  • There is also place on the bench for Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Curwin Bosch.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named experienced No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe and flyhalf Curwin Bosch on his bench for Saturday's clash with the Bulls in Pretoria.

Notshe recently returned from a long injury lay-off. Together with Bosch, they played for the Sharks Currie Cup team against Western Province last week and have now been called up to the United Rugby Championship team.

Everitt's team sees three changes to his team that lost 20-10 to the Stormers last Saturday.

Gerbrandt Grobler starts in the second row with fellow lock Ruben van Heerden playing off the bench. In the other change to the pack, the vastly experienced Henco Venter comes in for Jeandre Labuschagne at flank.

Marius Louw is called up to the URC side where he slots in at centre, with captain Lukhanyo Am moving back to his regular position at outside centre in place of Jeremy Ward.

Saturday's clash gets underway at 17:05.

Teams:

Sharks

Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Tito Bonilla, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Werner Kok

Bulls

TBA

